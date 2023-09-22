Facts

11:11 22.09.2023

USA to provide Ukraine with new security assistance worth $325 mln – Blinken

The United States will give $128 million in new security assistance to Ukraine as well as $197 million in arms and equipment in previously authorized drawdowns, the secretary of state announced, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The package includes additional air defense munitions "to help strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses against aerial assaults from Russia now and in the coming winter when Russia is likely to renew its attacks against Ukrainian critical infrastructure,” Blinken said Thursday, CNN reports.

“It also contains artillery ammunition and anti-armor capabilities, as well as cluster munitions, which will further enhance Ukraine’s capacity to continue its counter-offensive against Russia’s forces," he added.

This statement was made during a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Joe Biden in Washington, DC.

