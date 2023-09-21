Facts

Air defense for Ukraine among top issues in Washington – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a range of talks in Washington on Thursday, the key issues under discussion will be supplies of additional air defense systems to Ukraine.

"Important talks will be held in Washington today. Air defense for Ukraine is among the top issues," the head of state said on the Telegram channel.

He also commented on Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine and its infrastructure last night, saying that "the majority of the missiles were downed. But only the majority. No all of them."

"U am grateful to the rescuers who immediately started the liquidation of the strikes aftermath. Thank you to each country that supplied Ukraine with anti-missile systems. We are working to completely deprive Russia of its terrorist potential. We must achieve this result," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, Ukraine currently needs air defense systems, anti-Russian sanctions and support for Ukrainian defenders at the front.

"Russian terror must lose," he said.

