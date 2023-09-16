First civilian ships use temporary corridor towards Ukrainian ports – Kubrakov

After using a temporary corridor for the exit of ships blocked due to Russian aggression from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny, a number of civilian ships confirmed their readiness to enter the port of Chornomorsk, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Minister for of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov has said.

"The bulk carriers RESILIENT AFRICA and AROYAT confirmed their readiness to use the route to the port of Chornomorsk to load almost 20,000 tonnes of wheat for the countries of Africa and Asia. The vessels are under the flag of Palau, and their crew consists of citizens of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Egypt and Ukraine," Kubrakov said in a Facebook post.

He said that the corridor previously established by the navigation order of the Ukrainian Navy was used to evacuate ships that were in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny at the time of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. Thus, since August 15, five vessels have used the temporary corridor: the container ship JOSEPH SCHULTE, bulk carriers PRIMUS, ANNA-THERESA, OCEAN COURTESY and PUMA.