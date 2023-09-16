Facts

15:42 16.09.2023

First civilian ships use temporary corridor towards Ukrainian ports – Kubrakov

1 min read
First civilian ships use temporary corridor towards Ukrainian ports – Kubrakov

After using a temporary corridor for the exit of ships blocked due to Russian aggression from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny, a number of civilian ships confirmed their readiness to enter the port of Chornomorsk, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Minister for of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov has said.

"The bulk carriers RESILIENT AFRICA and AROYAT confirmed their readiness to use the route to the port of Chornomorsk to load almost 20,000 tonnes of wheat for the countries of Africa and Asia. The vessels are under the flag of Palau, and their crew consists of citizens of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Egypt and Ukraine," Kubrakov said in a Facebook post.

He said that the corridor previously established by the navigation order of the Ukrainian Navy was used to evacuate ships that were in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny at the time of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. Thus, since August 15, five vessels have used the temporary corridor: the container ship JOSEPH SCHULTE, bulk carriers PRIMUS, ANNA-THERESA, OCEAN COURTESY and PUMA.

Tags: #ships #ports #kubrakov

MORE ABOUT

14:51 06.09.2023
Some UAH 1 bln in aid paid out under eRecovery program – Kubrakov

Some UAH 1 bln in aid paid out under eRecovery program – Kubrakov

11:30 05.09.2023
Three ships with Metinvest products manage to break through naval blockade of Ukraine for first time since start of war

Three ships with Metinvest products manage to break through naval blockade of Ukraine for first time since start of war

17:55 01.09.2023
Kubrakov: 410 schools already restored at expense of local budgets

Kubrakov: 410 schools already restored at expense of local budgets

15:30 23.08.2023
Some 13,000 tonnes of grain destroyed amid night attack by Russian drones on Danube ports

Some 13,000 tonnes of grain destroyed amid night attack by Russian drones on Danube ports

14:10 21.08.2023
Format for publishing estimate documentation for facilities being built with state or public funds updated – Kubrakov

Format for publishing estimate documentation for facilities being built with state or public funds updated – Kubrakov

11:05 16.08.2023
First ship leaves port of Odesa along corridor for civilian ships established by Navy since war start

First ship leaves port of Odesa along corridor for civilian ships established by Navy since war start

09:31 16.08.2023
Russians attack Odesa region twice, hit one of Danube ports – local governor

Russians attack Odesa region twice, hit one of Danube ports – local governor

15:06 12.08.2023
Ukraine opens registration of ships for passage through temporary corridors - Naval Forces

Ukraine opens registration of ships for passage through temporary corridors - Naval Forces

12:22 10.08.2023
Temporary lanes for merchant ships sailing to/from Ukrainian ports announced – Ukrainian Navy

Temporary lanes for merchant ships sailing to/from Ukrainian ports announced – Ukrainian Navy

09:48 27.07.2023
Over last nine days of Russian attacks, 26 port infrastructure facilities, five civilian ships damaged, partially destroyed – Kubrakov

Over last nine days of Russian attacks, 26 port infrastructure facilities, five civilian ships damaged, partially destroyed – Kubrakov

AD

HOT NEWS

Associations of defense industry enterprises assess actions of State Audit Service as not corresponding to realities, that is, state of war – Ukraine's Defense Ministry

MP Shufrych taken into custody for 60 days – Pechersky Court of Kyiv

Biden to meet with Zelenskyy in Washington on Sept 21 – Sullivan

MP Shufrych notified of suspicion of high treason – SBU

Ukrainian Embassy in Israel: Zelenskyy - Netanyahu meeting officially confirmed

LATEST

Associations of defense industry enterprises assess actions of State Audit Service as not corresponding to realities, that is, state of war – Ukraine's Defense Ministry

USA hands over industrial-size 3D printers to Ukraine to generate spare parts for military equipment – U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense

Yermak: environmental protection, like other aspects of Ukrainian Peace Formula, requires shared vision and effort

Zelenskyy announces preparation of conceptual steps that will give Ukraine more justice

MP Shufrych taken into custody for 60 days – Pechersky Court of Kyiv

Second high-level meeting to support Ukrainian grain exports and global food security held in Constanta – U.S. Embassy

Biden to meet with Zelenskyy in Washington on Sept 21 – Sullivan

Pentagon chief to hold meeting in Ramstein-15 format

Draft law on state budget-2024 published on Rada website

EU's position on Ukraine adopted by all 27 countries without exception – Stano on Szijjarto’s statement

AD
AD
AD
AD