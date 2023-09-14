Ukrainian, Brazilian FMs coordinate their positions prior to high-level week of UNGA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira discussed the development of Ukrainian-Brazilian bilateral relations, and also agreed on positions on the eve of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly.

