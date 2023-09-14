JYSK opens updated store in Bila Tserkva

The international chain JYSK on Thursday opened a store in the VEGA shopping center in Bila Tserkva after updating and expanding the retail space, the retailer's press service reported.

According to the report, the store's sales area increased from 890 square meters to 1,077 square meters, and the warehouse area increased from 140 square meters to 213 square meters.

The store has been updated in accordance with the modern concept of the chain 3.0 with a new layout and design. The store also features three exhibition areas. A new dining room and dressing room have been equipped for employees.

As reported, since the beginning of 2023, the JYSK chain has opened five new stores and updated the operation of three existing ones.

Currently, there are 88 JYSK stores and an online store jysk.ua operating in Ukraine. As the company notes, this figure should increase to 100 in 2024. JYSK has over 800 employees in the country.

JYSK is part of the family-owned Lars Larsen Group with more than 3,200 stores in 48 countries.

JYSK's revenue in the 2022/23 financial year amounted to EUR 5.2 billion.