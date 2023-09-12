Sweden to consider possibility of providing Ukraine with Gripen fighters – media

The Swedish government will soon instruct the Armed Forces to study the possibility of transferring Gripen fighters to Ukraine, Swedish radio Ekot reports, citing its own sources.

"The government will soon instruct the Swedish Armed Forces to study the conditions for sending Gripen aircraft to Ukraine. Among other things, the government wants to get information about how the transfer will affect Sweden's defense capability and how quickly Sweden will be able to receive new Gripen aircraft as compensation," a message posted on the radio's website on Tuesday reads.

As noted, another issue that needs to be assessed by the Swedish government is the training of Ukrainian pilots and other ground personnel.

The Swedish JAS 39 Gripen is a fourth-generation multirole fighter. Formally, it belongs to the fighter class, but it was conceived as a multi-purpose universal aircraft that is capable of performing various tasks.

In August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian pilots had begun training on the JAS 39 Gripen fighter. Zelenskyy also informed about negotiations with the Swedish government regarding the provision of these aircraft to Ukraine.

Later, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that the country needs planes for its own defense, because the country's application to join the Alliance has not yet been completed. At the same time, he did not rule out the transfer of fighters to Ukraine in the future.