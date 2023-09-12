Facts

16:14 12.09.2023

Sweden to consider possibility of providing Ukraine with Gripen fighters – media

2 min read
Sweden to consider possibility of providing Ukraine with Gripen fighters – media

The Swedish government will soon instruct the Armed Forces to study the possibility of transferring Gripen fighters to Ukraine, Swedish radio Ekot reports, citing its own sources.

"The government will soon instruct the Swedish Armed Forces to study the conditions for sending Gripen aircraft to Ukraine. Among other things, the government wants to get information about how the transfer will affect Sweden's defense capability and how quickly Sweden will be able to receive new Gripen aircraft as compensation," a message posted on the radio's website on Tuesday reads.

As noted, another issue that needs to be assessed by the Swedish government is the training of Ukrainian pilots and other ground personnel.

The Swedish JAS 39 Gripen is a fourth-generation multirole fighter. Formally, it belongs to the fighter class, but it was conceived as a multi-purpose universal aircraft that is capable of performing various tasks.

In August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian pilots had begun training on the JAS 39 Gripen fighter. Zelenskyy also informed about negotiations with the Swedish government regarding the provision of these aircraft to Ukraine.

Later, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that the country needs planes for its own defense, because the country's application to join the Alliance has not yet been completed. At the same time, he did not rule out the transfer of fighters to Ukraine in the future.

Tags: #sweden #gripen

MORE ABOUT

17:24 21.08.2023
PM Krisstersson: Sweden has no plans to transfer Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine

PM Krisstersson: Sweden has no plans to transfer Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine

16:41 19.08.2023
Sweden to focus on repair, support of military equipment supplied to Ukraine – Kristersson

Sweden to focus on repair, support of military equipment supplied to Ukraine – Kristersson

16:28 19.08.2023
Ukrainian pilots start testing Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian pilots start testing Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

14:21 19.08.2023
Zelenskyy, Swedish PM discussing production of CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Swedish PM discussing production of CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine

16:19 17.08.2023
Sweden to donate further military equipment to Ukraine

Sweden to donate further military equipment to Ukraine

15:10 15.08.2023
Sweden to give Ukraine new military aid package worth nearly $314 mln

Sweden to give Ukraine new military aid package worth nearly $314 mln

20:02 17.07.2023
Swedish govt approves allocation of more than $584 mln for Ukraine’s recovery

Swedish govt approves allocation of more than $584 mln for Ukraine’s recovery

19:44 11.07.2023
Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on cooperation on defense procurement

Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on cooperation on defense procurement

18:50 11.07.2023
Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on cooperation on defense procurement

Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on cooperation on defense procurement

19:50 04.07.2023
Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on exchange, mutual protection of restricted info

Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on exchange, mutual protection of restricted info

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU advances near Robotyne, Klischiyivka

Ukrainian agricultural products do not pose any threat to EU internal market – Stefanishyna

Ukrainian troops have success near Robotyne on southern front – General Staff spokesperson

After recapturing of Boyko Rigs by Ukraine, Russia no longer has access to this area of sea – Ukrainian Navy

Russia strikes open area in Zaporizhia region – local authorities

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

AFU advances near Robotyne, Klischiyivka

Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for providing military assistance

Russia faces need for possible new wave of mobilization, presumably at late September – Yusov

Yusov about Boyko Rigs: Ukraine, as legal owner of these facilities, to use them for strengthening defense measures

Ukrainian agricultural products do not pose any threat to EU internal market – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy to accept any tribunal entailing real fair sentence for Russian murderers, leadership that gives orders

Russia seeks to turn death into inconspicuous reality of repression in occupied territories – Zelenskyy

Some 823 cultural heritage objects damaged due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Ukrainian troops have success near Robotyne on southern front – General Staff spokesperson

AD
AD
AD
AD