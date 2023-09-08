Explosions at Russian 'polling station' in Berdiansk organized by SBU – source

The explosions that went off last night on the territory of the Berdiansk Municipal Lyceum, where the occupiers arranged one of their so-called "polling stations", were a result of an operation conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), an informed source in the SBU told the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

As a result of the operation, the "polling stations" did not open on the "election day" scheduled for September 8.

The source also said that the local occupation administration was frightened by the explosions and is trying to take urgent security measures. The agency received a recording on which one of the heads of the Russian occupation "Interior Ministry" in Zaporizhia instructed the personnel how to avoid getting into the second explosion.

As reported, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said that two explosions went off on the territory of the "polling station" at night. Russian military guards got trapped under the rubble.