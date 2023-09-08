Facts

11:38 08.09.2023

Ukrainian forces will break through entire Russian defense in southern Ukraine by end of 2023 – ISW

2 min read
Ukrainian forces will break through entire Russian defense in southern Ukraine by end of 2023 – ISW

Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations near Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhia Oblast on September 7 and made further gains on both sectors of the front, according to the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

“Satellite imagery collected on September 6 shows burning foliage in a tree line roughly a kilometer northwest of Verbove, suggesting that Russian forces are firing on advancing Ukrainian forces in the area. Geolocated footage published on September 7 indicates that Ukrainian forces have made marginal gains northwest of Klischiyivka (7km southwest of Bakhmut),” the report says.

In turn, Russian forces continued offensive operations along Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, in Bakhmut direction, along the Avdiyivka-Donetsk City line, and in Donetsk-Zaporizhia region border area but did not make any confirmed advances on September 7.

U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Director of Analysis Trent Maul stated that there is a “realistic possibility” that Ukrainian forces will break through the entire Russian defense in southern Ukraine by the end of 2023, while a Ukrainian source suggested that upcoming Russian defensive positions are weaker than those Ukrainian forces have previously breached, the analysts note.

“The subsequent series of Russian defensive positions may be weaker, less mined, and less manned than the defensive layer that Ukrainian forces have breached. Russian defenses are not uniform across the front in southern Ukraine, however, and assessments of the strength of subsequent Russian defensive positions may be extrapolations based on limited information from small sectors of the front. Ukrainian forces are making tactical gains and successfully attriting defending Russian forces and ISW continues to assess Ukraine’s counteroffensive may achieve operational successes in 2023, but subsequent series of Russian defensive positions still pose significant challenges for Ukrainian forces and may in sections be strongly held,” the report reads.

It is reported that the authorities of Moscow region have detained commander of the 1st army of anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense of special purpose Konstantin Ogienko on charges of bribery and corruption against the background of ongoing and intensifying drone attacks on Moscow. “While ISW has not observed evidence to suggest that Ogienko was detained for reasons other than bribery charges, Russian sources have recently complained that Russian air defense elements are responsible for failing to curb increased drone attacks on Moscow, and Ogienko’s removal could be a response to such allegations,” the message reads.

Tags: #isw

MORE ABOUT

10:50 01.09.2023
Ukrainian forces reach parity in counterbattery capabilities with Russian forces – ISW

Ukrainian forces reach parity in counterbattery capabilities with Russian forces – ISW

10:57 30.08.2023
Russian Defense Ministry trying to censor coverage of invasion of Ukraine – ISW

Russian Defense Ministry trying to censor coverage of invasion of Ukraine – ISW

16:01 28.08.2023
Next defensive line of Russian Army on southern front likely to create serious problems for AFU – ISW

Next defensive line of Russian Army on southern front likely to create serious problems for AFU – ISW

14:32 21.08.2023
Invaders develop 10-year plan for ethnic cleansing in Mariupol, replacing population with Russians – ISW

Invaders develop 10-year plan for ethnic cleansing in Mariupol, replacing population with Russians – ISW

16:37 14.08.2023
Kremlin trying to curtail maritime traffic to Ukrainian ports without creating full blockade, engagement of Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Kremlin trying to curtail maritime traffic to Ukrainian ports without creating full blockade, engagement of Black Sea Fleet – ISW

19:40 02.08.2023
Iran building drone manufacturing plants in Belarus, Russia

Iran building drone manufacturing plants in Belarus, Russia

17:59 01.08.2023
Russian Children's Rights Commissioner confirms deportation of 4.8 mln Ukrainians, incl. over 700,000 children, from occupied territories – ISW

Russian Children's Rights Commissioner confirms deportation of 4.8 mln Ukrainians, incl. over 700,000 children, from occupied territories – ISW

16:56 01.08.2023
AFU attacks near Bakhmut on Monday, along border of Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions, west of Zaporizhia region – ISW

AFU attacks near Bakhmut on Monday, along border of Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions, west of Zaporizhia region – ISW

12:09 25.07.2023
AFU advances near Bakhmut, Orikhove on Monday – ISW

AFU advances near Bakhmut, Orikhove on Monday – ISW

16:30 19.07.2023
Lukashenko actively involved in forced deportation of Ukrainian children – ISW

Lukashenko actively involved in forced deportation of Ukrainian children – ISW

AD

HOT NEWS

US allocates new $600 mln military aid package to Ukraine – Pentagon

Invaders hit administrative building in Kryvyi Rih: one person killed

Maliar: AFU successfully advancing in Bakhmut direction

Ukraine needs to strengthen air defense of Odesa region – Zelenskyy in talk with Sunak

Around 25,000 Ukrainian citizens can be considered missing in special circumstances – ombudsman

LATEST

US allocates new $600 mln military aid package to Ukraine – Pentagon

Russian invaders holding ‘elections’ in occupied areas of Zaporizhia region during week –mayor of Melitopol

Zaluzhny discusses needs of Ukrainian army, issue of military training with head of French Air Force

Invaders hit administrative building in Kryvyi Rih: one person killed

Yermak-McFaul group prepares new documents on strengthening energy sanctions, confiscation of Russian state assets

Zelenskyy meets with British actor Stephen Fry

Geoinformation system of regional development to be launched in Ukraine by year end – Shuliak

Maliar: AFU successfully advancing in Bakhmut direction

Shmyhal, Blinken become familiar with preparations for heating season during their visit to one of energy facilities

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas during day – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD