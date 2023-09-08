Facts

11:10 08.09.2023

US allocates new $600 mln military aid package to Ukraine – Pentagon

1 min read
US allocates new $600 mln military aid package to Ukraine – Pentagon

The United States has approved a new package of weapons and ammunition within the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) worth $600 million, the website of the U.S. Department of Defense reports.

"The capabilities in this announcement, which totals up to $600 million, include equipment to sustain and integrate Ukraine's air defense systems; additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 105mm artillery rounds; electronic warfare and counter-electronic warfare equipment; demolition munitions for obstacle clearing; mine clearing equipment; and support and equipment for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities," the report states.

"The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," it reads.

