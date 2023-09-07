Facts

19:14 07.09.2023

Ukraine needs to strengthen air defense of Odesa region – Zelenskyy in talk with Sunak

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday.

“I spoke with Rishi Sunak. We focused on the Black Sea grain exports. Ukraine has already successfully used an alternative route. We need partners to help us strengthen the air defense of Odesa region,” he said on Twitter.

The head of state also thanked Great Britain for its firm support, in particular military support.

As reported, after Russia unilaterally completed the grain deal in July, it massively attacked the ports of Odesa region with shaheds and missiles.

According to the press service of the President of Ukraine, the interlocutors discussed threats to the safety of navigation in the Black Sea and noted the importance of the functioning of the "grain corridor" for world food security.

The President declared his readiness to continue grain exports by alternative routes.

"Ukraine has already successfully demonstrated the possibility of exporting grain by an alternative route three times. We are ready to do this in the future. But in order to guarantee the safety of navigation, we need the help of partners, in particular, a significant strengthening of the air defense system of Odesa region," Zelenskyy stressed.

In addition, the interlocutors paid attention to the continuation of defense cooperation between the two countries, in particular, the possible participation of British representatives in the Forum of Defense Industries, which will be held in Ukraine in the autumn.

Zelenskyy and Sunak also noted the beginning of work on bilateral security documents within the framework of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.

The sides coordinated their positions on the eve of important international events, and also discussed the next steps in the preparation of the Global Peace Summit.

