As result of strike of Russian artillery on Kostiantynivka, 16 people killed – president

As a result of Russian artillery strikes on Kostiantynivka (Donetsk region), 16 people were killed, the number of dead and injured may increase, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"At this moment, the artillery of Russian terrorists has killed 16 people in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. A regular market. Shops. A pharmacy. People who did nothing wrong. Many wounded. Unfortunately, the number of casualties and the injured may rise," he said in Telegram channel.

According to Zelenskyy, "when someone in the world still attempts to deal with anything Russian, it means turning a blind eye to this reality. The audacity of evil. The brazenness of wickedness. Utter inhumanity."

The head of state expressed his condolences to all who have lost loved ones.