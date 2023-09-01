Facts

18:41 01.09.2023

Govt allocates UAH 7 bln for procurement of ammo, weapons for Border Guard Service

1 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 7 billion for the procurement of weapons and ammunition for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on the Telegram channel said that this decision was approved at a government meeting on Friday.

In particular, UAH 7 billion was allocated to the Interior Ministry of Ukraine, for the administration of the State Border Guard Service on a non-refundable basis from the reserve fund of the national budget to take measures for the strengthening the country's defense capacity, including the procurement of weapons and ammunition.

