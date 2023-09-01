Zelenskyy: Conditions for return of people from abroad are victory, desire of people to return

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that for people to return to Ukraine, victory and the desire of people to return are needed.

"I support our Armed Forces, our military, when they say that we are for life to return. And if life does not return to the civilian space ... everything will be difficult. It is not clear for whom we are fighting, and for what, if there are no people here," he said, answering a question during a conversation with KPI students on Thursday.

Speaking about the conditions for the return of people from abroad, Zelenskyy called "victory as the number one factor. Desire is not an empty word, but a desire to be here. This is factor number two. The maximum simplified opportunity to build your future here."

"I always emphasize that it is impossible to win this war without the people of Ukraine. Because everyone pays salaries to our military," he said.

According to him, "people who are somewhere abroad for various reasons, they should also want to return. To build a state. To be a patriot not only on the streets, but to be a patriot at work. To want to do something for Ukraine."