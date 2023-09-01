Facts

09:30 01.09.2023

Zelenskyy: Conditions for return of people from abroad are victory, desire of people to return

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Conditions for return of people from abroad are victory, desire of people to return

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that for people to return to Ukraine, victory and the desire of people to return are needed.

"I support our Armed Forces, our military, when they say that we are for life to return. And if life does not return to the civilian space ... everything will be difficult. It is not clear for whom we are fighting, and for what, if there are no people here," he said, answering a question during a conversation with KPI students on Thursday.

Speaking about the conditions for the return of people from abroad, Zelenskyy called "victory as the number one factor. Desire is not an empty word, but a desire to be here. This is factor number two. The maximum simplified opportunity to build your future here."

"I always emphasize that it is impossible to win this war without the people of Ukraine. Because everyone pays salaries to our military," he said.

According to him, "people who are somewhere abroad for various reasons, they should also want to return. To build a state. To be a patriot not only on the streets, but to be a patriot at work. To want to do something for Ukraine."

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:35 30.08.2023
Zelenskyy instructs law enforcers to check military medical commissions' decisions on disability, unsuitability for military service after Feb 24, 2022

Zelenskyy instructs law enforcers to check military medical commissions' decisions on disability, unsuitability for military service after Feb 24, 2022

09:57 30.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Every official must feel what kind of Ukraine behind them

Zelenskyy: Every official must feel what kind of Ukraine behind them

09:49 30.08.2023
Zelenskyy thanks USA, Biden for new package of defense assistance to Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks USA, Biden for new package of defense assistance to Ukraine

17:47 29.08.2023
Ukraine ready to start negotiations on security guarantees with Japan as soon as possible – Zelenskyy-Kishida talk

Ukraine ready to start negotiations on security guarantees with Japan as soon as possible – Zelenskyy-Kishida talk

17:07 29.08.2023
Japanese PM Kishida, Zelenskyy hold phone talk prior to G20 summit in India

Japanese PM Kishida, Zelenskyy hold phone talk prior to G20 summit in India

16:08 29.08.2023
Zelenskyy honors memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

Zelenskyy honors memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

09:22 29.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian military-industrial complex maximizes production volumes

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian military-industrial complex maximizes production volumes

18:24 28.08.2023
Protection of infrastructure, preparation for winter, transition to new types of aircraft discussed at Commander-in-chief HQ – Zelenskyy

Protection of infrastructure, preparation for winter, transition to new types of aircraft discussed at Commander-in-chief HQ – Zelenskyy

20:58 25.08.2023
Zelenskyy announces new intl events, internal political decisions

Zelenskyy announces new intl events, internal political decisions

16:11 25.08.2023
Zelenskyy, Turkish FM discuss Peace Formula, Black Sea Grain Corridor

Zelenskyy, Turkish FM discuss Peace Formula, Black Sea Grain Corridor

AD

HOT NEWS

Moskva cruiser went to bottom because education, competence of our people worked – Zelenskyy on 125th anniversary of KPI

Defense Ministry: Several Ukrainian media receive offer to publish information with signs of planned campaign to discredit work of ministry, AFU

Kuleba, EU foreign ministers at informal meeting agree on decisions due to be reached in Sept-Dec

Zelenskyy: Motivation of Ukrainian forces higher than that of Russian, doesn't wane

Zelenskyy announces successful use of long-range weapons of Ukrainian military-industrial complex: Target is hit 700 km away

LATEST

Ukrainian forces reach parity in counterbattery capabilities with Russian forces – ISW

Pentagon orders AMRAAM missiles for Ukraine worth $192 mln

Enemy unsuccessfully attacks in two directions, more than 25 clashes at front over day –General Staff

Moskva cruiser went to bottom because education, competence of our people worked – Zelenskyy on 125th anniversary of KPI

Zaluzhny, Milley discuss supply of weapons, ammunition, strengthening Ukraine’s air defense

Reznikov congratulates Schnapps on his appointment as British Defense Minister

AFU continue counteroffensive in Melitopol direction, repel invaders' offensive near Maryinka – AFU General Staff

Court recognizes Zhytlo-Capital as creditor of Ukrbud Development, thus allowing to protect rights of 3,321 investors

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 12 strikes on places of concentration of invaders in past 24 hours – General Staff

Ruling Georgian party accuses president of breaching constitution with uncoordinated visit to Germany

AD
AD
AD
AD