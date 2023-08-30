Zelenskyy instructs law enforcers to check military medical commissions' decisions on disability, unsuitability for military service after Feb 24, 2022

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on Wednesday on the activities of military medical commissions throughout the country.

"Held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council. The topic is military medical commissions. The results of the inspection of the entire military medical commissions' system in the country. Reports on violations. Steps to prevent any corruption in this sphere," the president said on the Telegram channel.

In particular, according to him, as a result of the meeting, it was decided to conduct a comprehensive verification of the validity of those decisions of the military medical commission on disability and unfitness for military service, which were adopted in the period from February 24, 22 and may be related to corruption violations.

"In all cases where the decisions are clearly unfounded and illegal, law enforcement officers should deal with them," he said.

Based on the results of this verification, conclusions will be drawn regarding those persons who, on the basis of falsified decisions of the military medical commission, went abroad during the time from the start of full-scale aggression.

The participants of the NSDC meeting decided to intensify the expansion of opportunities to undergo military medical commission in the system of civilian health facilities. According to Zelenskyy, relevant statistics on the work of the regions in this direction were presented at the meeting.

"Some regions have ensured a 100% result of the expansion of the military medical commission's system to civilian health facilities, in some regions this expansion is slowing down. In all regions of Ukraine, the full expansion of the work of the military medical commission to civilian medical institutions must be ensured. The military command must fully cooperate with civilian doctors to resolve this issue," he said.

In addition, it was decided to complete the process of full digitalization of the entire work of the military medical commission.

"The state should put an end to any queues in which people are forced to wait for access to the military medical commission or the commission's conclusions," the head of state said.

The meeting's participants also decided to revise the system for determining fitness for military service in order to give commanders more opportunities to involve military personnel in the performance of tasks and to exclude manipulations with the concept of limited fitness.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to ensure an appropriate level of efficiency in the work of the military medical commission, the barrierlessness of all components of its work and the involvement of professional staff, and law enforcement officers were instructed to continue checking the military medical commission's system and clearing it of those who use their positions against the security and defense of our state.

At the meeting, reports were delivered by representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigations, the military, representatives of the healthcare sector, the Commissioner for Human Rights and the Prosecutor General.