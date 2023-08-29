Facts

19:30 29.08.2023

Most Ukrainians believe situation in Ukraine to improve in the future – opinion poll

3 min read
Most Ukrainians believe situation in Ukraine to improve in the future – opinion poll

The majority of Ukrainians (66.1%) believe that the situation in the country will improve in the future, according to a survey conducted within the framework of the Ukrainian Society sociological monitoring after 16 months of the war.

"The large-scale invasion was marked by a significant positive change in the efficiency of the central authorities and the vision of the future of Ukraine (data from 2022). And if in 2023 the first indicator is gradually losing its positive color (positive estimates have fallen from 54% to 20%), then the second is surprisingly stable (decrease from 76% to 66%)," the researchers said.

At the same time, according to the opinion poll, the growth of the danger on a national scale, together with the striking national resilience of Ukraine, made it clear that even during such a war, the majority of the population lives in generally satisfactory conditions (about 60% adhere to intermediate estimates).

As for the assessment of the historical path of the state, the indicator turned out to be quite stable (about half of the respondent adheres to intermediate assessments). Satisfaction with current events also turned out to be a stable characteristic, but if, in the case of considering historical achievements, the assessments were predominantly of an intermediate nature, then in this case they were predominantly negative (for almost 60% of respondents).

As of November 2021, in a certain sense, pathological negativism was recorded in the perception of the state, which extended to two-thirds of the respondents. The large-scale war refuted it, demonstrating to the Ukrainians the real value of their own state (more than 80% gave positive or intermediate assessments). Further changes indicate a worsening of the situation (the number of positive ratings in 2023 fell by more than half), which is largely due to systemic negative events associated with government officials.

The Ukrainian Society sociological monitoring has been carried out by the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine since 1994. The last wave of the survey was conducted in June 2023 (data collection commissioned by the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine was carried out by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS)).

The survey results represent the adult population of Ukraine, with the exception of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas.

The survey was conducted by computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) and exclusively by mobile phones. The field phase of the study lasted from June 17 to June 27, 2023.

The statistical error of the sample of 2,004 respondents with a confidence level of 95% is 2.2%.

Tags: #survey #society #hopes

MORE ABOUT

20:54 01.08.2023
Business expectations worsen in all sectors in July

Business expectations worsen in all sectors in July

19:19 25.07.2023
Ukrainian diasporas in USA, Poland, Germany show highest involvement in social, political activities abroad – survey

Ukrainian diasporas in USA, Poland, Germany show highest involvement in social, political activities abroad – survey

14:19 21.06.2023
Share of those who consider themselves free in Ukraine up to 84% – poll

Share of those who consider themselves free in Ukraine up to 84% – poll

19:16 19.06.2023
UN analyzes consequences of Russian invasion for Ukrainian society

UN analyzes consequences of Russian invasion for Ukrainian society

13:16 14.06.2023
Ukrainians most of all trust Zelenskyy, Kim – poll

Ukrainians most of all trust Zelenskyy, Kim – poll

12:48 14.06.2023
Ukrainians most of all trust Armed Forces, volunteers, president, do not trust judiciary, political parties, Rada - poll

Ukrainians most of all trust Armed Forces, volunteers, president, do not trust judiciary, political parties, Rada - poll

20:46 01.06.2023
Financial sector greatly improves assessment of its condition in six months, but again concerned about corruption, work of law enforcers

Financial sector greatly improves assessment of its condition in six months, but again concerned about corruption, work of law enforcers

13:29 22.02.2023
Almost half of Ukrainians rate their psycho-emotional state at 3 out of 5, third of citizens believe it slightly worsened over last month – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians rate their psycho-emotional state at 3 out of 5, third of citizens believe it slightly worsened over last month – poll

11:30 25.03.2022
Support for Russian as second state language drops sharply – Rating survey

Support for Russian as second state language drops sharply – Rating survey

17:15 23.03.2022
Almost half of Ukrainians temporarily separated from family during war – survey

Almost half of Ukrainians temporarily separated from family during war – survey

AD

HOT NEWS

New package of US military assistance to Ukraine worth $250 mln includes ammunition, equipment, spare parts, training – Blinken

Tarnavsky: There’s progress in Tavria direction

Ukraine ready to start negotiations on security guarantees with Japan as soon as possible – Zelenskyy-Kishida talk

Zelenskyy honors memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

Forced evacuation of children announced in five settlements of Zaporizhia region

LATEST

New package of US military assistance to Ukraine worth $250 mln includes ammunition, equipment, spare parts, training – Blinken

Five people suspected of illegal seizure of Odesa airport's property – NABU and SAPO

European Commission ready to propose use of frozen Russian assets

Taryan Group enters intl market with project in Indonesia

Alternative sea route for Ukrainian grain exports can be developed, strengthened – Kuleba

Mayor of Bolhrad, deputy of Town Council violate law on state language

Occupation forces shell Semenivka in Chernihiv region, hit hospital

Defense, security forces lose 40-45 reconnaissance drones per day

European Commission ready to propose use of frozen Russian assets

Tarnavsky: There’s progress in Tavria direction

AD
AD
AD
AD