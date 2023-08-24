Facts

11:56 24.08.2023

Blinken congratulates Ukrainians on Independence Day: Ukraine to prevail, Russia to pay high price for what it has done

2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day and assured that the United States will continue to work with allies to endure Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself and to thrive.

"August 24th is a testament to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and democracy and a day of pride in Ukraine's strength and resilience. It is also a day of celebration of Ukrainian heritage and culture," according to the U.S. State Department website.

Blinken said today also marks one and a half years since the Kremlin launched its brutal, full-scale invasion of Ukraine – 18 months of senseless aggression, causing death and destruction across Ukraine.

"As we join you in celebrating more than three decades as an independent country, we also mourn with you remembering your sons and daughters who have given their lives in defense of your country. We stand by you in the fight for your beloved country. It is because of you and your resilience that Ukraine will prevail, and Russia will pay a high price for what it has done," he said.

The State Department also said the United States will continue to stand with you and work with their Allies and partners to ensure Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself, to recover, and to thrive.

