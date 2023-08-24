European Parliament's President on Ukraine's Independence Day: I wish you prosperous European future

On Independence Day, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola reaffirms Europe's commitment to Ukraine, wishing peace and a prosperous European future.

"Freedom, sovereignty, independence. That is what Ukraine deserves, what Europe supports, what the future holds. On Independence Day, we reiterate our commitment to Ukraine. We will continue to stand with you for as long as it takes. Just like we did for the past 18 months," she said on Twitter on Thursday.

The recording is accompanied by a video address, which she begins in Ukrainian: "Champion Ukrainians, Ukrainians." Metsola then switches to English: "On Independence Day, I wish you peace, freedom, justice and a prosperous European future. Your bravery, your resolve, your determination in pushing back the aggressor back is an inspiration to Europe and the world. We are with you today and will be with you for as long as it takes."

She ends her address with the words "Glory to Ukraine."