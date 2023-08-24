Facts

11:01 24.08.2023

European Parliament's President on Ukraine's Independence Day: I wish you prosperous European future

1 min read
European Parliament's President on Ukraine's Independence Day: I wish you prosperous European future

On Independence Day, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola reaffirms Europe's commitment to Ukraine, wishing peace and a prosperous European future.

"Freedom, sovereignty, independence. That is what Ukraine deserves, what Europe supports, what the future holds. On Independence Day, we reiterate our commitment to Ukraine. We will continue to stand with you for as long as it takes. Just like we did for the past 18 months," she said on Twitter on Thursday.

The recording is accompanied by a video address, which she begins in Ukrainian: "Champion Ukrainians, Ukrainians." Metsola then switches to English: "On Independence Day, I wish you peace, freedom, justice and a prosperous European future. Your bravery, your resolve, your determination in pushing back the aggressor back is an inspiration to Europe and the world. We are with you today and will be with you for as long as it takes."

She ends her address with the words "Glory to Ukraine."

Tags: #independence_day #metsola

MORE ABOUT

11:56 24.08.2023
Blinken congratulates Ukrainians on Independence Day: Ukraine to prevail, Russia to pay high price for what it has done

Blinken congratulates Ukrainians on Independence Day: Ukraine to prevail, Russia to pay high price for what it has done

10:38 24.08.2023
Zaluzhny on Independence Day: In Ukraine, freedom, dignity have always been key values

Zaluzhny on Independence Day: In Ukraine, freedom, dignity have always been key values

09:57 24.08.2023
Zelenskyy in greeting video address: Independence is what Ukrainian people are fighting for

Zelenskyy in greeting video address: Independence is what Ukrainian people are fighting for

15:45 19.08.2023
Before Independence Day, our team working particularly intensively – Zelenskyy

Before Independence Day, our team working particularly intensively – Zelenskyy

09:39 13.06.2023
President of European Parliament: Russia's attack on Kakhovka HPP cannot be left unanswered

President of European Parliament: Russia's attack on Kakhovka HPP cannot be left unanswered

11:54 23.03.2023
Ukrainian Prosecutor General, European Parliament President discuss establishment of special tribunal on aggression

Ukrainian Prosecutor General, European Parliament President discuss establishment of special tribunal on aggression

14:22 04.03.2023
Zelenskyy meets with European Parliament head Metsola in Lviv

Zelenskyy meets with European Parliament head Metsola in Lviv

11:17 09.02.2023
European Parliament's President: Proud to announce that Zelensky to be at European Parliament

European Parliament's President: Proud to announce that Zelensky to be at European Parliament

19:01 23.11.2022
Metsola: European Parliament under cyberattack by ‘pro-Kremlin group.’ My response: Slava Ukraini

Metsola: European Parliament under cyberattack by ‘pro-Kremlin group.’ My response: Slava Ukraini

12:08 18.10.2022
Kostin meets with Metsola, thanks for EU practical aid in investigation of war crimes

Kostin meets with Metsola, thanks for EU practical aid in investigation of war crimes

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of casualties in Dnipro increases to 10 people – local authorities

Enemy shelling Kherson center – local authorities

Zelenskyy in greeting video address: Independence is what Ukrainian people are fighting for

Enemy hits Dnipro with missiles at night, seven people injured – local authorities

Speed of F-16 deliveries depends on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Number of casualties in Dnipro increases to 10 people – local authorities

Metinvest allocates UAH 4 bln to support Ukraine over 1.5 years of war, gradually increasing production

Enemy shelling Kherson center – local authorities

Enemy hits Dnipro with missiles at night, seven people injured – local authorities

Ukrainian aviation launches 10 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel – AFU General Staff

Human rights violated in Crimea, incl. of Crimean Tatars – Baerbock

Ukraine not alone in its struggle for justice - President of Latvia

Dzhemilev: Liberation of Crimea is matter of life of indigenous people

Speed of F-16 deliveries depends on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Search and rescue operations completed at Romny school destroyed by drone attack

AD
AD
AD
AD