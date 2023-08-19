Klymenko: Main victims in Chernihiv are those being in transport or returning from church

Most of the victims of a missile attack on the center of Chernihiv on Saturday, August 19, were outside the Drama Theater, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"The main victims of the incident were in vehicles or crossing the road, as well as returning from the church. Everyone who was in the Drama Theater went down to the shelter in time. After the announcement of the air raid, the National Police officers tried to bring everyone into the shelter," Klymenko said, according to a press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Telegram channel.

He said there is a large park behind the drama theater, where there were a large number of children from the very morning, and the central square was crowded with vehicles.

At the moment, law enforcement officers are documenting Russia's war crime. The police have surrounded the yards in the center of Chernihiv and carry out door-to-door inspection of houses. There are additional patrols in the city.

As reported, the Russian occupiers attacked the Drama Theater in the center of Chernihiv on Saturday morning. As a result of a missile hit, the roof of the Drama Theater was destroyed, followed by a fire.

At the moment, 110 injured and seven killed are known.

August 19-21 are declared days of mourning in Chernihiv.