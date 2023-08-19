Facts

16:48 19.08.2023

Klymenko: Main victims in Chernihiv are those being in transport or returning from church

2 min read
Klymenko: Main victims in Chernihiv are those being in transport or returning from church

Most of the victims of a missile attack on the center of Chernihiv on Saturday, August 19, were outside the Drama Theater, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"The main victims of the incident were in vehicles or crossing the road, as well as returning from the church. Everyone who was in the Drama Theater went down to the shelter in time. After the announcement of the air raid, the National Police officers tried to bring everyone into the shelter," Klymenko said, according to a press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Telegram channel.

He said there is a large park behind the drama theater, where there were a large number of children from the very morning, and the central square was crowded with vehicles.

At the moment, law enforcement officers are documenting Russia's war crime. The police have surrounded the yards in the center of Chernihiv and carry out door-to-door inspection of houses. There are additional patrols in the city.

As reported, the Russian occupiers attacked the Drama Theater in the center of Chernihiv on Saturday morning. As a result of a missile hit, the roof of the Drama Theater was destroyed, followed by a fire.

At the moment, 110 injured and seven killed are known.

August 19-21 are declared days of mourning in Chernihiv.

Tags: #chernihiv

MORE ABOUT

13:55 19.08.2023
Number of victims of missile attack on Chernihiv increases to six people – Interior Minister

Number of victims of missile attack on Chernihiv increases to six people – Interior Minister

13:23 19.08.2023
Interior Ministry: Five killed, 37 injured, incl 11 children reported as result of Russian attack on drama theater in Chernihiv

Interior Ministry: Five killed, 37 injured, incl 11 children reported as result of Russian attack on drama theater in Chernihiv

12:52 19.08.2023
Enemy hits with missile at Chernihiv center, there are casualties – Zelenskyy

Enemy hits with missile at Chernihiv center, there are casualties – Zelenskyy

12:31 19.08.2023
Enemy shells Chernihiv center, probably with ballistics – local authorities

Enemy shells Chernihiv center, probably with ballistics – local authorities

19:17 17.05.2023
Chernihiv's Cultural landscape to receive UNESCO World Heritage status

Chernihiv's Cultural landscape to receive UNESCO World Heritage status

20:05 24.04.2023
Chernihiv region receives ten more generators – local authorities

Chernihiv region receives ten more generators – local authorities

19:38 04.04.2023
Russians drop two aerial bombs on Pecheniuhy of Chernihiv region: house burning, no data on victims yet – Pivnich command

Russians drop two aerial bombs on Pecheniuhy of Chernihiv region: house burning, no data on victims yet – Pivnich command

19:28 23.02.2023
Nayev denies reports about alleged increase in number of enemy groups near borders of Chernihiv, Sumy regions

Nayev denies reports about alleged increase in number of enemy groups near borders of Chernihiv, Sumy regions

19:09 19.10.2022
Three people injured in enemy attack on Chernihiv – Tymoshenko

Three people injured in enemy attack on Chernihiv – Tymoshenko

17:33 10.10.2022
Ukrenergo introduces schedule of emergency blackouts in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy regions, Zhytomyr

Ukrenergo introduces schedule of emergency blackouts in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy regions, Zhytomyr

AD

HOT NEWS

Rheinmetall AG going to start repairing Leopard tanks in Ukraine in Aug; Ukrainian specialists being trained in Germany

Sweden to focus on repair, support of military equipment supplied to Ukraine – Kristersson

Before Independence Day, our team working particularly intensively – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Swedish PM discussing production of CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine

Number of victims of missile attack on Chernihiv increases to six people – Interior Minister

LATEST

Rheinmetall AG going to start repairing Leopard tanks in Ukraine in Aug; Ukrainian specialists being trained in Germany

Sweden to focus on repair, support of military equipment supplied to Ukraine – Kristersson

Ukrainian pilots start testing Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Leaders of Japan, South Korea, USA: We united in our support for Ukraine

Before Independence Day, our team working particularly intensively – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, UN sign preventive plan to avert violations of children's rights amid Russia's armed aggression

URCS Regional Disaster Response Teams' training held in Kyiv region

Trostianets authorities plan to equip bomb shelters with electronic locks – mayor

Zelenskyy, Swedish PM discussing production of CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine

First Russian general killed in Trostianets during full-scale invasion – mayor

AD
AD
AD
AD