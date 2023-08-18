Zelenskyy announces receipt of new packages of military assistance from partners

Ukraine will soon receive new military aid packages from partner countries, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Agreements with partners are being implemented. Heavy equipment, artillery, air defense systems are coming in. We continue to work on the next packages. News will be coming soon," Zelenskyy said in Telegram on Friday morning following the results of the morning meeting.

He also reported on the successful inspection of the work of the military medical commissions and the heads of the territorial center for recruitment and social support, as well as the identification of collaborators. "[We discussed] the passage of a comprehensive inspection of the military medical commissions, as well as the work of the SBU on 'military commissars' and collaborators. There are good results," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, at the meeting, he also heard information about the situation at the front, including defense and offensive, the use of drones, as well as closed reports from the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Agency regarding their special tasks.