16:19 17.08.2023

Sweden to donate further military equipment to Ukraine

Riksdag, the parliament of Sweden, has voted in favor of donating further military equipment worth SEK 3.25 billion (around EUR 270 million) to Ukraine, the press service of Riksdag announced.

"The Riksdag has voted in favor of donating further military equipment to Ukraine. By way of an authorization, the Government has been given the right to decide to donate military equipment in the form of spare parts and emergency supplies at a value of a maximum of SEK 1.1 billion, and in the form of ammunition with ammunition components, mine-clearance equipment and transport vehicles at a value of a maximum of SEK 2.15 billion," it said on Thursday.

The Riksdag has also decided to give the Government the opportunity to sell a limited number of air-to-air missiles of the type Rb 99 (AMRAAM) to the United States. The United States has launched a program to repurchase older versions of AMRAAM missiles provided the same countries purchase new AMRAAM missiles. The program is aimed at donating the repurchased missiles to Ukraine to enable Ukrainian air defenses to be strengthened.

 

