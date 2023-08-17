Estonia, Lithuania join G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine

Estonia and Lithuania have joined the G7 declaration of security guarantees for Ukraine, Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas said and published a joint statement by Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia on support for Ukraine.

"We will keep helping Ukraine until victory. We will support Ukraine on its path towards NATO and EU membership," she said on Twitter, commenting on the decision.

In the joint statement signed by Kallas, Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, it is stressed that only NATO membership will provide Ukraine with security guarantees.

"We firmly believe that only NATO membership will provide Ukraine with security guarantees and a credible deterrent needed to avert future aggression by expansionist Russia. Ukraine's NATO membership will also substantially strengthen Euro-Atlantic security and stability. At the NATO Vilnius Summit, the Allies agreed that Ukraine's future is in NATO. We will continue our steadfast support for Ukraine on its path to join the Alliance as soon as possible. Ukraine has proven its readiness to further our shared principles of democracy, individual liberty, and the rule of law, as well as to contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area," the prime ministers said in the statement.

They also expressed their readiness to work closely with Ukraine on its way to EU membership.

"Following the evaluation of the fulfilment of the recommendations, we look forward to the start of accession negotiations in 2023. A strong, independent and prosperous Ukraine that is fully anchored in the Euro-Atlantic family is essential for European security. With this in mind, we join the G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine. We will work with Ukraine within this multilateral framework to establish security commitments and arrangements that would help Ukraine win this was as soon as possible, support its economic stability and reconstruction, resilience, reform agenda and advance its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations," the document says.

"We have stood together with Ukraine since day one of Russia's unprovoked and brutal aggression. We will keep supporting Ukraine until victory and continue contributing to international efforts to safeguard its independence, sovereignty, security, democracy, and prosperity. We will sustain efforts to hold to account all those responsible for the crime of aggression and other international crimes," the prime ministers said.

As reported, Latvia joined the G7 Declaration on August 9.