Facts

15:46 17.08.2023

Estonia, Lithuania join G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine

2 min read
Estonia, Lithuania join G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine

Estonia and Lithuania have joined the G7 declaration of security guarantees for Ukraine, Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas said and published a joint statement by Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia on support for Ukraine.

"We will keep helping Ukraine until victory. We will support Ukraine on its path towards NATO and EU membership," she said on Twitter, commenting on the decision.

In the joint statement signed by Kallas, Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, it is stressed that only NATO membership will provide Ukraine with security guarantees.

"We firmly believe that only NATO membership will provide Ukraine with security guarantees and a credible deterrent needed to avert future aggression by expansionist Russia. Ukraine's NATO membership will also substantially strengthen Euro-Atlantic security and stability. At the NATO Vilnius Summit, the Allies agreed that Ukraine's future is in NATO. We will continue our steadfast support for Ukraine on its path to join the Alliance as soon as possible. Ukraine has proven its readiness to further our shared principles of democracy, individual liberty, and the rule of law, as well as to contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area," the prime ministers said in the statement.

They also expressed their readiness to work closely with Ukraine on its way to EU membership.

"Following the evaluation of the fulfilment of the recommendations, we look forward to the start of accession negotiations in 2023. A strong, independent and prosperous Ukraine that is fully anchored in the Euro-Atlantic family is essential for European security. With this in mind, we join the G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine. We will work with Ukraine within this multilateral framework to establish security commitments and arrangements that would help Ukraine win this was as soon as possible, support its economic stability and reconstruction, resilience, reform agenda and advance its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations," the document says.

"We have stood together with Ukraine since day one of Russia's unprovoked and brutal aggression. We will keep supporting Ukraine until victory and continue contributing to international efforts to safeguard its independence, sovereignty, security, democracy, and prosperity. We will sustain efforts to hold to account all those responsible for the crime of aggression and other international crimes," the prime ministers said.

As reported, Latvia joined the G7 Declaration on August 9.

Tags: #g7

MORE ABOUT

15:56 12.08.2023
Greece joins G7 Vilnius Declaration in support of Ukraine

Greece joins G7 Vilnius Declaration in support of Ukraine

12:57 13.07.2023
The Netherlands to join G7 declaration on support for Ukraine

The Netherlands to join G7 declaration on support for Ukraine

20:46 12.07.2023
Norway joins G7 initiative to help Ukraine – PM

Norway joins G7 initiative to help Ukraine – PM

17:52 12.07.2023
G7 declaration: Ukraine committed to continue reforms, strengthen civilian control over AFU

G7 declaration: Ukraine committed to continue reforms, strengthen civilian control over AFU

17:48 12.07.2023
G7 countries announce start of bilateral talks on formalizing support for Ukraine

G7 countries announce start of bilateral talks on formalizing support for Ukraine

17:48 12.07.2023
G7 recognizes necessity to create mechanism for reparation of damages caused to Ukraine – declaration

G7 recognizes necessity to create mechanism for reparation of damages caused to Ukraine – declaration

17:28 12.07.2023
This is significant victory in Ukrainian security – Zelenskyy on G7 declaration

This is significant victory in Ukrainian security – Zelenskyy on G7 declaration

16:55 12.07.2023
EU to be key G7 partner in ensuring security, development of Ukraine – von der Leyen

EU to be key G7 partner in ensuring security, development of Ukraine – von der Leyen

13:58 12.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Guarantees from G7 countries can become umbrella of security for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Guarantees from G7 countries can become umbrella of security for Ukraine

21:45 29.06.2023
G7 tells countries of ‘global South’ about possibility of peaceful settlement in Ukraine only with withdrawal of Russian troops – media

G7 tells countries of ‘global South’ about possibility of peaceful settlement in Ukraine only with withdrawal of Russian troops – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Stefanishyna: Ukraine not to fully fulfil European Commission's all recommendations until Oct, but to ensure all agreed steps' implementation

Foreign, Defense Ministries should work out subsequent defense packages with partners – Zelenskyy

Kuleba: We working on certain format of interaction with G20 so that Ukraine's voice is heard there

Occupiers shell Zaoskollia in Kharkiv region, woman killed – local authorities

Zelenskyy: Ukraine significantly increases production of drones

LATEST

Germany hands over two additional IRIS-T air defense launchers to Ukraine

Stefanishyna: Ukraine not to fully fulfil European Commission's all recommendations until Oct, but to ensure all agreed steps' implementation

Foreign, Defense Ministries should work out subsequent defense packages with partners – Zelenskyy

F-16 aircraft to be available as soon as Ukrainian pilots complete training – Ukrainian FM

Kuleba: We working on certain format of interaction with G20 so that Ukraine's voice is heard there

Occupiers shell Zaoskollia in Kharkiv region, woman killed – local authorities

Zelenskyy: First civilian vessel passed through Ukraine's new humanitarian corridor

Zelenskyy: Ukraine significantly increases production of drones

AFU Air Force shot enemy Ka-52 helicopter in Bakhmut direction

Ukrainian aviation launches nine attacks on places of concentration of invaders over day

AD
AD
AD
AD