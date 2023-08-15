Sweden to give Ukraine new military aid package worth nearly $314 mln

The Government of Sweden decided on the next 13th package of military assistance for Ukraine for a total amount of almost $314 million; it will include, in particular, ammunition for air defense systems and combat vehicles, which the country has already transferred to Ukraine earlier, the Swedish government said.

"The government has decided on a new support package for Ukraine. The support includes ammunition and spare parts for several equipment systems that Sweden donated to Ukraine earlier," according to a press release posted on the Swedish government official website on Tuesday.

Sweden is also reportedly donating vehicles, rescue equipment and demining equipment. As noted, the government is currently receiving permission to sell the hunting robot RB 99 (AMRAAM) in the United States, which will then be donated to Ukraine.

"The total cost of the thirteenth support package is approximately SEK 3.4 billion. The support package also includes compensation to the Swedish Armed Forces, for example, transport and security costs," the press service said.