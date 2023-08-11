Senior woman wounded in shelling of Nikopol by Russian forces

A senior woman was wounded, 15 private houses, six outbuildings and five power lines were damaged in Nikopol as a result of a shelling attack by Russian occupation forces, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"Today, Nikopol was shuddered with enemy shelling. Russian army fired heavy artillery at the town. A 71-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized in moderate condition," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

Fifteen private houses, six outbuildings, a car and five power lines were damaged as a result of the attack, Lysak said.