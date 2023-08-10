Facts

17:09 10.08.2023

International efforts on resuming Black Sea Grain Initiative continue – Stano

2 min read
International efforts on resuming Black Sea Grain Initiative continue – Stano

The European Union considers it very important to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative in connection with the growth of world food prices, EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Spokesperson Peter Stano has said.

The efforts of the international community, primarily the UN with the support of Turkey, continue, he said at a press briefing in Brussels on Thursday. He also said there is an international consensus that it is necessary to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative which is very important not only for Ukraine, but also for the food market, for world prices for food.

According to Stano, despite the fact that there are no rigidly established stages or specific deadlines for this process, these efforts never stop and are carried out with the support of the entire international community.

The EU expects that it will be possible to return to this initiative, as it is very important for everyone, and especially for the population of those countries that have been greatly affected by rising prices due to Russia's actions, he said.

Stano also confirmed that EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell had sent a letter to foreign ministers of several countries urging them to put pressure on Russia to return to the grain deal. The spokesperson clarified that the letter did not provide for specific responses within any specific time frame.

The letter was intended to share arguments with partners why it is important to act in this area. It was a step in the context of efforts to organize international activities to increase pressure on Russia to return to this very important initiative, Stano said.

Tags: #grain #stano

