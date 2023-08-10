Facts

13:22 10.08.2023

Erdoğan may renew grain deal – Ukrainian FM

1 min read
Erdoğan may renew grain deal – Ukrainian FM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is able to resume the operation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after Russia withdraws from the deal in July 2023.

"I think he [Erdoğan] can. We know that Turkish diplomacy is working with Russian. However, we are building alternative routes for the export of wheat and other products, bypassing the Black Sea," Kuleba said in an interview with the Italian edition of Corriere della Sera.

Earlier, Bloomberg said Turkish President Erdoğan intends to resume the deal under the Black Sea Grain Initiative in an expanded format and called on Western countries to help turn this initiative into the basis of peace between Russia and Ukraine.

 

Tags: #erdogan

