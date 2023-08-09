MP Hunko, caught for $85,000 bribe, notified of suspicion

MP of Ukraine Anatoliy Hunko, who "sold" land of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (NAAS) for $85,000, has been notified of suspicion.

"On August 8, 2023, on behalf of the SAPO head, the prosecutor, with the participation of NABU detectives, reported the suspicion to the MP, exposed for receiving unlawful benefits for providing a private entrepreneur with the lease of state lands. The actions of the MP are qualified under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) reported.

According to the SAPO message posted on Wednesday on the Telegram channel, it was established that the MP of Ukraine, being the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Interim Investigative Commission to investigate facts of corruption in state enterprises, institutions and organizations of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, used his powers to provide a private enterprise with land plots with a total area of 1,700 hectares belonging to the Academy of Agrarian Sciences.

"For such services, the MP asked the entrepreneur to give him a 'reward,' which is $221,000 - at the rate of $130 per 1 hectare of state land," the SAPO said.

The MP and his accomplices were exposed under the procedural guidance of the SAPO prosecutors by NABU detectives together with the SBU and with the assistance of the Prosecutor General after they received part of the agreed funds, namely $85,000.

The SAP informs that a petition has been filed with the High Anti-Corruption Court to elect the suspect a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the alternative of making more than UAH 50 million bail.

In addition, the issue of reporting suspicion to his accomplices and further measures is being decided.