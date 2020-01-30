Facts

14:45 30.01.2020

NABU detains three persons offering $5 mln bribe to SPF head for appointing director of Odesa Port-Side Plant

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) led by prosecutors of the Ukraine's Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have detained three persons who tried to give a bribe of $5 million to Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) Dmytro Sennychenko.

"Investigators established that in the autumn of 2019, these persons offered the SPF head $5 million bribe in exchange for the appointment of a predetermined person as the director of OJSC Odesa Port-Side Plant, 99.5% of the shares of which belong to the state, and assistance in the implementation of business activities with the specified enterprise," the SAPO press service said.

It is reported that the investigation was launched in November 2019 at the request of the head of the SPF.

The persons were detained immediately after the first part of the bribe of $50,000 was offered.

According to a video posted by SAPO and NABU, it was planned that after the appointment of Valeriy as director, the Odesa Port-Side Plant would resume work on a tolling basis with VEK.

At the moment, the issue of notifying about suspicion under Part 4 of Article 369 (offer, promise or provision of undue benefit to an official who occupies a particularly responsible position) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a period from five to 10 years with seizure of property.

