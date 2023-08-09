Rada urges world community not to recognize pseudo-elections in temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson regions

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted an appeal to the parliaments and governments of foreign states, international organizations and their parliamentary assemblies regarding the intentions of Russia to hold illegal "elections" on September 10 in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine.

The adoption of relevant draft resolution No. 9581 was supported by 287 MPs at a plenary session on Wednesday, a member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

"Russia's next attempt to justify the illegal attempt to annex the temporarily occupied areas of the territory of Ukraine testifies to its unwillingness to end the armed aggression against our state and its intention to continue its predatory neo-colonial policy towards neighboring countries," according to the document.

The Verkhovna Rada is proposed to appeal to the parliaments and governments of foreign states, international organizations and their parliamentary assemblies with a call not to recognize, if they are held, the legitimacy of any "elections" in the temporarily occupied parts of the territory of Ukraine, as well as the structures that organize them.

However, Ukrainian parliamentarians consider it necessary to call on the world community not to recognize the legitimacy of any elective body of Russia, elections to which will be held on the temporarily occupied parts of the territory of Ukraine, or to which, as a result of such "elections," representatives of the occupation administrations of Russia in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, and prevent the participation of delegations of such authorities of Russia in the work of international organizations.

The document also calls for the world to recognize that the illegal actions of Russia once again confirm the impossibility of holding peace talks before the complete withdrawal of the Russian occupying forces from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine.

In addition, they propose to the Verkhovna Rada to call on international monitoring structures to ignore Russia's possible appeals about sending observers to the "elections" of local authorities in the temporarily occupied parts of the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine.

As reported, on a single voting day on September 10, 2023, election campaigns of various levels will be held in Russia, including by-elections of deputies to the State Duma, elections of heads of 26 subjects of the federation (21 direct and five through voting in parliament) and elections of deputies of legislative (representative) bodies of the state authorities in 16 constituent entities of Russia. In addition, the Russian Central Electoral Commission said "elections" would also be held on this day in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.