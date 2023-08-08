Facts

15:38 08.08.2023

Tarnavsky: Success in Tavria direction, enemy losses in KIA, WIA and POW amount to 256 people over day

There are successes of Ukrainian forces in the Tavria direction, the enemy's losses amounted to 256 people per day, 18 units of Russian military equipment were also destroyed, according to Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria Operational-Strategic Group of Forces.

"Artillery units of the Defense Forces completed 1,508 fire missions in a day. Over the past day, the enemy loss in killed, wounded and captured amounted to 256 people (dead - 94, and wounded - 162)," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to Tarnavsky, 18 units of enemy military equipment were also destroyed during the day.

In particular, three AFVs, eight artillery systems and mortars, one Ka-52 Alligator helicopter, one UAV, four vehicles and one Yastreb AV radar station.

Eight enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed.

15:30 07.08.2023
20:28 24.07.2023
20:10 03.07.2023
19:49 10.05.2023
