Jeddah talks on Ukraine helped to 'consolidate international consensus' – Chinese MFA

China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that international talks in Saudi Arabia on August 5-6 on finding a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis had helped "to consolidate international consensus," Reuters reported.

More than 40 countries, including China, India, the United States, and European countries, but not Russia, took part in the Jeddah talks.

China sent its Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs and former ambassador to Russia Li Hui.

"Li had extensive contact and communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis... listened to all sides' opinions and proposals, and further consolidated international consensus," the foreign ministry said in a written statement to Reuters.

"All parties positively commented on Li Hui's attendance, and fully backed China's positive role in facilitating peace talks," the statement said.