Facts

20:00 07.08.2023

Jeddah talks on Ukraine helped to 'consolidate international consensus' – Chinese MFA

1 min read
Jeddah talks on Ukraine helped to 'consolidate international consensus' – Chinese MFA

China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that international talks in Saudi Arabia on August 5-6 on finding a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis had helped "to consolidate international consensus," Reuters reported.

More than 40 countries, including China, India, the United States, and European countries, but not Russia, took part in the Jeddah talks.

China sent its Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs and former ambassador to Russia Li Hui.

"Li had extensive contact and communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis... listened to all sides' opinions and proposals, and further consolidated international consensus," the foreign ministry said in a written statement to Reuters.

"All parties positively commented on Li Hui's attendance, and fully backed China's positive role in facilitating peace talks," the statement said.

Tags: #china #mfa #jeddah

MORE ABOUT

14:39 07.08.2023
Russia must de-occupy parts of territories of Georgia, Ukraine; Russian war criminals should be held accountable – MFA statement

Russia must de-occupy parts of territories of Georgia, Ukraine; Russian war criminals should be held accountable – MFA statement

10:21 07.08.2023
Jeddah summit shows Russian aggression has repercussions far beyond Europe – Baerbock

Jeddah summit shows Russian aggression has repercussions far beyond Europe – Baerbock

19:24 04.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Participation of Global South countries in Jeddah meeting is important

Zelenskyy: Participation of Global South countries in Jeddah meeting is important

16:07 01.08.2023
MFA invites Polish Ambassador due to statements made by Secretary of State Przydacz

MFA invites Polish Ambassador due to statements made by Secretary of State Przydacz

19:06 21.07.2023
Ukraine intends to bring new agricultural products to Chinese market by year end – State Food Service

Ukraine intends to bring new agricultural products to Chinese market by year end – State Food Service

22:02 20.07.2023
Kuleba enlists support of Pakistan to preserve export of Ukrainian grain by Black Sea

Kuleba enlists support of Pakistan to preserve export of Ukrainian grain by Black Sea

20:49 17.07.2023
Kuleba: One broken Russian bridge means fewer broken Ukrainian lives

Kuleba: One broken Russian bridge means fewer broken Ukrainian lives

12:30 17.07.2023
Ukraine to continue to make every effort to establish justice in MH17 crash – MFA statement on tragedy's anniversary

Ukraine to continue to make every effort to establish justice in MH17 crash – MFA statement on tragedy's anniversary

19:32 11.07.2023
Ukrainian meat producers intend to return to Chinese market – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukrainian meat producers intend to return to Chinese market – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

20:00 26.06.2023
Kyivstar to prepare white paper on possible replacement of Chinese telecom equipment

Kyivstar to prepare white paper on possible replacement of Chinese telecom equipment

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of casualties as result of attack on Pokrovsk increases to 81 people – Donetsk authorities

USA to announce new $200 mln military aid package to Ukraine on Aug 8 – media

Zelenskyy: Returning home all those in Russian captivity is common task

As result of attack on Pokrovsk, 67 wounded, incl two children – Interior Minister

Ukrainian defenders down Russian helicopter Ka-52 in Zaporizhia region

LATEST

Testing of new Ukrainian-made UAV in combat zone started – Intelligence Agency

Number of casualties as result of attack on Pokrovsk increases to 81 people – Donetsk authorities

USA to announce new $200 mln military aid package to Ukraine on Aug 8 – media

Zelenskyy: Returning home all those in Russian captivity is common task

As result of attack on Pokrovsk, 67 wounded, incl two children – Interior Minister

Kuleba calls on USA to provide Ukraine with ATACMS to enhance its long-range capabilities

Ukrainian defenders down Russian helicopter Ka-52 in Zaporizhia region

Zelenskyy: Russian missiles hit multi-apartment building in Pokrovsk, there are casualties, rescuers working at the scene

Ukraine quadruples Stuhna system production in July compared to Jan – Kamyshyn

Zelenskyy expresses support for territorial integrity of Georgia on 15th anniversary of beginning of Russia's armed aggression

AD
AD
AD
AD