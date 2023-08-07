During day in Kharkiv region one killed, four wounded as result of enemy shelling – local authorities

Over last day, Kharkiv, as well as the settlements of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Izium and Kupiansk districts, were shelled by the Russian occupation forces: as a result, one dead and four injured, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"A 57-year-old woman was killed as a result of a guided air bomb strike on the village of Podoly, Kupiansk district. A 66-year-old man was seriously injured and was hospitalized... As a result of the shelling of Kupiansk, a 31-year-old civilian was injured. In the village of Putnykove, Kupiansk district, a woman was injured 61 years old and her 65-year-old man," Synehubov said on his Telegram channel.

He also said on Saturday, at about 09:15, the occupiers attacked Kharkiv with a S-300 missile. The building of a civil enterprise in Kholodnohirskyi district of the city was damaged. No casualties. As a result of a guided air bomb strike on the village. Petropavlivka, Kupiansky district, farm buildings were damaged, a fire broke out. In with. Kucherivka, Kupiansky district, private households were damaged, a fire broke out. As a result of the shelling Cherneschyna, Iziumsky district, the building of a farm was damaged.