Facts

09:52 07.08.2023

During day in Kharkiv region one killed, four wounded as result of enemy shelling – local authorities

1 min read
During day in Kharkiv region one killed, four wounded as result of enemy shelling – local authorities

Over last day, Kharkiv, as well as the settlements of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Izium and Kupiansk districts, were shelled by the Russian occupation forces: as a result, one dead and four injured, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"A 57-year-old woman was killed as a result of a guided air bomb strike on the village of Podoly, Kupiansk district. A 66-year-old man was seriously injured and was hospitalized... As a result of the shelling of Kupiansk, a 31-year-old civilian was injured. In the village of Putnykove, Kupiansk district, a woman was injured 61 years old and her 65-year-old man," Synehubov said on his Telegram channel.

He also said on Saturday, at about 09:15, the occupiers attacked Kharkiv with a S-300 missile. The building of a civil enterprise in Kholodnohirskyi district of the city was damaged. No casualties. As a result of a guided air bomb strike on the village. Petropavlivka, Kupiansky district, farm buildings were damaged, a fire broke out. In with. Kucherivka, Kupiansky district, private households were damaged, a fire broke out. As a result of the shelling Cherneschyna, Iziumsky district, the building of a farm was damaged. 

Tags: #kharkiv_region

MORE ABOUT

11:12 07.08.2023
Occupants shell village in Kharkiv region; two killed, three injured

Occupants shell village in Kharkiv region; two killed, three injured

18:11 04.07.2023
Three-month-old baby injured in missile strike on Pervomaisky

Three-month-old baby injured in missile strike on Pervomaisky

15:23 04.07.2023
Casualties of enemy attack on Pervomaisky increase to 16 people, youngest child is one-year old

Casualties of enemy attack on Pervomaisky increase to 16 people, youngest child is one-year old

14:34 04.07.2023
Invaders hit with high-explosive shell on Pervomaisk, 12 victims reported, incl five children – Military Administration

Invaders hit with high-explosive shell on Pervomaisk, 12 victims reported, incl five children – Military Administration

13:42 28.06.2023
Occupiers fire on Vovchanski Khutory, three civilians killed – Kharkiv authorities

Occupiers fire on Vovchanski Khutory, three civilians killed – Kharkiv authorities

14:35 06.06.2023
Some 134 tonnes of ammonia leak from damaged pipeline in Kharkiv region, no need for evacuation – Syniehubov

Some 134 tonnes of ammonia leak from damaged pipeline in Kharkiv region, no need for evacuation – Syniehubov

12:28 06.06.2023
Ammonia pipeline damaged in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region as result of enemy shelling – Synehubov

Ammonia pipeline damaged in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region as result of enemy shelling – Synehubov

16:55 01.06.2023
In Kharkiv region, two third-year students of Civil Protection University died from explosion of unidentified device, another wounded

In Kharkiv region, two third-year students of Civil Protection University died from explosion of unidentified device, another wounded

15:13 29.05.2023
Invaders hit Kovsharivka with Iskander, six people injured, incl pregnant woman, two children – Synehubov

Invaders hit Kovsharivka with Iskander, six people injured, incl pregnant woman, two children – Synehubov

14:20 27.05.2023
Two-year-old girl found in Kharkiv region after 3.5 days of search, she is alive - regional police head

Two-year-old girl found in Kharkiv region after 3.5 days of search, she is alive - regional police head

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of countries supporting Zelenskyy's Peace Formula may exceed 60 – Yermak

Enemy shells Novodanylivka twice using prohibited chemical munitions, people not hurt – Tarnavsky

Zelenskyy: We're preparing to implement some decisions on grain corridor extension

Ukraine returns 22 more soldiers from captivity

Occupants shell village in Kharkiv region; two killed, three injured

LATEST

Number of countries supporting Zelenskyy's Peace Formula may exceed 60 – Yermak

Language Ombudsman: Removal of road signs in Ukrainian language by occupiers in Kherson region is another manifestation of linguicide

Enemy shells Novodanylivka twice using prohibited chemical munitions, people not hurt – Tarnavsky

Russia fails to generate effective tactical airpower in south in recent weeks – British intelligence

Russia must de-occupy parts of territories of Georgia, Ukraine; Russian war criminals should be held accountable – MFA statement

Zelenskyy: We're preparing to implement some decisions on grain corridor extension

Polish operator PERN confirms damage to one of western section of Druzhba oil pipeline strings

Ukraine returns 22 more soldiers from captivity

Project of Ukrainian, Danish Red Cross Societies on supporting mental health of war victims launched

Jeddah summit shows Russian aggression has repercussions far beyond Europe – Baerbock

AD
AD
AD
AD