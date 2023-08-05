Landslide in village of Shovi in Georgia kills Ukrainian woman – Ukraine's MFA

In Georgia, in a landslide in the village of Shovi killed a Ukrainian woman, and now the search for her child, who was also at the site of the tragedy, continues, Suspilne has reported, citing Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko.

"The Ukrainian embassy in Georgia has established contact with the relatives of the deceased and is cooperating with the Georgian authorities to prepare the repatriation of the body. At the same time, we are checking whether there were other Ukrainians in the village of Shovi," Nikolenko said.

A large-scale landslide occurred in the high-mountainous region of Racha in the afternoon of August 3. An active search and rescue operation began on the spot only three hours after the incident was first reported.

According to Georgian Health Minister Zurab Azarashvili, rescuers have already found 13 victims. The search for 23 more people is ongoing. The search involves 400 rescuers and more than 200 soldiers who are digging up two-meter streams of dirt and stones at the site of the destroyed cottages.

Colleagues of the deceased Ukrainian woman report that media worker Alina Polikovska became the victim. She was in Georgia with her husband and three children. Her body was found, the fate of the relatives of the deceased is not yet known.