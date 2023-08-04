Cabinet orders to check readiness of ‘invincibility points’ for winter

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has instructed local authorities to check the readiness of the "points of invincibility" for the autumn-winter period, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"We continue to prepare for the autumn-winter period. We must be prepared for all possible scenarios. In particular, on behalf of the government, inspections of the readiness of the ‘invincibility centers’ for this winter should have already begun," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

The Prime Minister stressed that local authorities and other responsible departments should take care that the "points of invincibility" are prepared and provided with everything necessary.