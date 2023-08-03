Facts

20:24 03.08.2023

Volunteer from Norway wounded due to Russian shelling in Kherson

1 min read

In Kherson, a volunteer from Norway was wounded during enemy shelling, a man was hospitalized in a local hospital, the Regional Military Administration reports.

"A volunteer from Norway came under enemy fire in Kherson. At about 16:50, the Russian army attacked the central part of the city again. A volunteer was slightly injured. He was hospitalized in a local hospital," Kherson Regional Military Administration said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The man was reportedly given the necessary medical care. His life is not in danger yet.

