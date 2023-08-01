Implementation of law on media to reduce influence of major business in this sector – National TV Council's head

Head of the National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine Olha Herasymiuk believes that the implementation of the law On media will help reduce the influence of major business in the media sector.

"The law stipulates requirements for the ownership structure of media entities, which is recognized as transparent, with the ability to identify all persons who have a direct or indirect significant participation in a media entity, the possibility of significant or decisive influence on the management or activities of such an entity, all key participants and all key participants of all legal entities in the chain of ownership of corporate rights of a subject in media, the nature of the relationship between these entities, the absence of significant participation among the owners at all levels of the ownership structure of legal entities registered in offshore zones," Herasymiuk told Interfax-Ukraine.

In addition, according to her, some requirements also work during martial law.

"If these conditions are not met, the ownership structure of the subject in the media sector is recognized as non-transparent, and this is the basis for refusing registration, renewal of the license, admission to the competition or the basis for cancelling the registration or revocation of the license," the National Council's head said.

Herasymiuk also said the law contains an innovation obliging television media with a nationwide coverage category to file annual financial statements, which are subject to mandatory audit by an independent auditor.