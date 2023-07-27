Court rules to seize property of former Odesa military commissar Borysov, his family

Taking into account materials of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), a court has ruled to seize the property of the family of former Head of Odesa Regional Army Recruitment and Social Support Center Yevhen Borysov, his relatives made an attempt to remove a Porsche car from the country.

"Taking into account materials of the SBI, a court ruled to seize the property, money and bank accounts of former Head of Odesa Regional Army Recruitment and Social Support Center Yevhen Borysov and his family members," the SBI said on its website on Thursday.

The seized property includes land plots with a total area of more than 2 hectares in Odesa region, two houses in Odesa with a total area of more than 420 square meters, a household in Odesa with an area of 78.5 hectares, two apartments and one third of apartment in Odesa, cars Toyota Land Cruiser 2023, Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 2022, Mercedes-Benz EQV 2022, Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 2021, Porsche Macan GTS 2016, and Audi A6 1999.

"At the same time, trying to hinder further legal proceedings, Borysov's relatives tried to remove part of the property abroad. The car Porsche Macan GTS 2016 was stopped at the Palanka-Mayaky-Udobne checkpoint while trying to cross the border," the SBI said.

The car was registered for Borysov's daughter-in-law and is an evidence in the case against the former military commissar.

"The investigation has reasons to assume that the car was purchased illegally. The car was seized," the Bureau said.

Criminal proceedings were launched against Borysov on several articles on illegal enrichment. The SBI detained the former military commissar.

The SBI said that during the pre-trial investigation, a huge body of evidence was collected, however, media reports were also studied for a full and impartial investigation. The materials of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention will also be examined, which also revealed signs of illegal enrichment by the former Odessa military commissar for more than UAH 188 million.