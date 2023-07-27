Facts

17:37 27.07.2023

Head of Ukrenergo recommends population to prepare power generators for winter season 'just in case'

2 min read
Head of Ukrenergo recommends population to prepare power generators for winter season 'just in case'

Board Chairman of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky has said that the population of Ukraine should prepare or, if possible, buy power generators for the winter season, "just in case."

"Prepare [power generators] for the winter season! If possible, buy some stand-alone power sources – it is a good idea. Let them be just in case," he said at a press conference in Kharkiv on Thursday.

Kudrytsky said that it is impossible to forecast a possibility of blackouts or power outages as it depends first of all on the character and successfulness of the Russian aggressor's attacks. He stressed that the preparations for winter are very important.

"We do not know what the enemy is preparing for us this winter. What we can do is to prepare. There are three participants of the battle: the AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine], the power engineers and the citizens of Ukraine," he said.

The official also stressed that the consumers can significantly help to prepare the energy system for the heating season.

"Ukrainians are one of the nations with the largest stock of power generators, and now we should become one of the most energy saving nations. This is also a requirement of the time, a matter of stable operation of the energy system," he said.

Kudrytsky said that it is necessary to use electricity effectively, especially during the house of a maximum load on the energy system in the evening.

"This does not mean that you should refuse from using electricity. This means that you should get used to effective consumption of energy resources," he said.

Tags: #generators

