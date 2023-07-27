Facts

09:28 27.07.2023

Oleschuk: Ukrainian air defense destroys 36 air targets on July 26: three Kalibr, 33 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles

On Wednesday, July 26, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces have destroyed 36 air targets, Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk said.

"Today, the air defense of Ukraine destroyed 36 air targets: three Kalibr cruise missiles; 33 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles," he said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.

According to the Telegram channel of the Air Force, on July 26, 2023, the Russian occuppiers launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

The attack by Kalibr missile in the afternoon was reported earlier. "According to updated information, not two, but three Kalibr cruise missiles were destroyed," the Air Force said.

As noted, at about 17.00 the enemy attacked from the area of the Caspian Sea with Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles. Launches of 36 missiles from eight Tu-95MS strategic bombers were recorded.

"The missiles entered the airspace of Ukraine from the southeast direction, went to the West, constantly changing the direction of flight," the Air Force said.

Air defense worked along the route of the missiles: anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, fighter aircraft of the Air Force and air defense of other components of the defense forces of Ukraine.

"In addition, at about 19.00, occupiers raised MiG-31K fighter jets into the sky and struck with four Kh-47 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles in the direction of Khmelnytsky region," the Air Force said.

"Regarding the consequences of the Kh-47 Kinzhal launches, information is being specified," the Air Force said.

