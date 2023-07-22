Facts

13:23 22.07.2023

Zelenskyy sees certain ways out of grain crisis

Zelenskyy sees certain ways out of grain crisis

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he sees certain ways out of the grain crisis.

"We are looking for ways. We spoke with UN Secretary General António Guterres. Right before this meeting with you, I had a conversation with President Erdogan to discuss the crisis. We see certain ways out of it," he said, speaking via video link at the Aspen Security Forum on Friday.

In any case, Zelenskyy said, "everyone should remember that the Black Sea is the sea of all our peoples. It is not the sea of the Russian Federation. There is Ukraine, Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria, and we are talking with all the countries of the Black Sea region."

"And we have very meaningful, pragmatic relations, humane and legal relations. And by the way, this is very important - we have legal relations with everyone, except Russia, because they think that this is their own sea," he said.

