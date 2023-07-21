Facts

20:19 21.07.2023

Booking.com suspends possibility of booking in Kherson and Zaporizhia regions

2 min read
Booking.com suspends possibility of booking in Kherson and Zaporizhia regions

The Booking.com hotel and accommodation booking service has suspended the provision of services in Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, according to a letter sent to partners on Wednesday.

"Currently, we are facing such great operational difficulties in your region that today we cannot continue to work in it. Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to suspend the provision of Booking.com services in Kherson and Zaporizhia regions," the letter reads, the text of which is available to Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, with the outbreak of war in Ukraine, Booking.com left the Russian and Belarusian markets and canceled the 15% service fee for Ukrainian hotel partners as a gesture of support.

The owner of the Admiral Hotel in the temporarily occupied Kyrylivka (Zaporizhia region) Denys Katiukha considers the decision of Booking.com regarding the territories temporarily not controlled by Ukraine to be correct.

"After the start of the war, Booking.com stopped working in Russia and Belarus. However, hotels and recreation centers in the temporarily occupied territories were not disconnected from the service. We saw not only propaganda stories from the occupied bases, but also reviews on booking," he told the Interfax-Ukraine.

In his opinion, it would be more logical to remove the temporarily occupied territories from the service, but this is technologically difficult, given the changing front line.

The general manager of Khortitsa Palace (Zaporizhia) Fedir Chanev told the agency that the bulk of bookings in 2022-2023 went through the hotel's website.

"Booking.com is an important tool, it generated 7-8% of bookings, mostly for the weekend," he said.

As one of the alternatives for finding accommodations that customers will now use, Chanev named the domestic service hotels24. To date, it offers 45 options for Zaporizhia and three for Kherson.

The Booking.com platform is a subsidiary of Booking Holdings. As of December 31, 2022, Booking.com offered accommodation booking services for approximately 2.7 million properties, including 400,000 hotels, motels, and resorts, and 2.3 million homes and apartments in more than 220 countries.

Tags: #service #hotels #booking

MORE ABOUT

11:14 21.06.2023
Hotel occupancy in May highest in Lviv and Bukovel – Hotel Matrix

Hotel occupancy in May highest in Lviv and Bukovel – Hotel Matrix

19:58 01.05.2023
Reintegration Ministry says Ukrainian passport service is available in Spain

Reintegration Ministry says Ukrainian passport service is available in Spain

20:20 28.04.2023
Less than 5% of Farmak employees who left Ukraine because of war remain abroad

Less than 5% of Farmak employees who left Ukraine because of war remain abroad

12:41 15.12.2022
Premier hotels continue to operate, shareholders defend their property in courts

Premier hotels continue to operate, shareholders defend their property in courts

14:04 24.03.2022
Access to Google News service blocked in Russia

Access to Google News service blocked in Russia

11:58 18.03.2022
UHRA, Tourism Agency ask seven intl hotel operators to withdraw from project management, withdraw their franchise in Russia

UHRA, Tourism Agency ask seven intl hotel operators to withdraw from project management, withdraw their franchise in Russia

09:14 18.03.2022
PayPal starts full-fledged work in Ukraine, to temporarily cancel service fee for Ukrainian accounts

PayPal starts full-fledged work in Ukraine, to temporarily cancel service fee for Ukrainian accounts

17:03 15.03.2022
Rada increases number of State Border Guard Service by 7,000 servicemen

Rada increases number of State Border Guard Service by 7,000 servicemen

11:09 12.03.2022
Airbnb users book accommodation in Ukraine for 434,000 nights

Airbnb users book accommodation in Ukraine for 434,000 nights

14:58 10.03.2022
World's largest hotel chains cease investing in Russia

World's largest hotel chains cease investing in Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting on ‘policy of heroes’

Zelenskyy on Russian missile strikes in southern Ukraine: There will be response

Rada to consider Tkachenko's resignation at next meeting – Stefanchuk

Invaders fire at village Druzhba near Toretsk, two children killed – Donetsk Military Administration

Zelenskyy instructs officials of AFU, Navy, Infrastructure Ministry to prepare set of actions to continue grain corridor's work

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day

Zelenskyy holds meeting on ‘policy of heroes’

Zelenskyy on Russian missile strikes in southern Ukraine: There will be response

Govt launches mass production of ammo for UAVs

Zelenskyy to hold phone talk with Erdogan today

Terrorist Girkin detained in Russia, to be arrested for ‘calls to extremism’ – media

Govt approves proposal on implementation of two-year-long experimental project of ammo production for UAVs

Rada to consider Tkachenko's resignation at next meeting – Stefanchuk

Invaders fire at village Druzhba near Toretsk, two children killed – Donetsk Military Administration

Kyiv spends over UAH 1.2 bln on financing of defense forces over past 18 months – Klitschko

AD
AD
AD
AD