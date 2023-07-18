Facts

20:11 18.07.2023

This is colonization war – Zelenskyy in interview with African journalists

1 min read
This is colonization war – Zelenskyy in interview with African journalists

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Russia's war against Ukraine colonialist.

"This is Russia's colonization war against Ukraine. It's no different. The same rules, just different weapons, and the attitude towards people is the same," he said in an interview with African journalists published on Tuesday.

"There is one class of people, and they call it Russia. There is one nation, they call it the Russian Federation. Everything else is people who have to work for them, people who seem to live not on their own land, but on their land," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that "we are a different color for them. We are different. They do not perceive us, neither as equals, nor for anyone ... That's their attitude."

Tags: #russia #war #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:53 18.07.2023
Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

20:20 18.07.2023
Ukraine receives cluster munitions after nine years of Russia waging war with banned weapons

Ukraine receives cluster munitions after nine years of Russia waging war with banned weapons

12:46 18.07.2023
British Foreign Secretary: We cannot let war in Ukraine continue for another 500 days

British Foreign Secretary: We cannot let war in Ukraine continue for another 500 days

12:28 18.07.2023
War in Ukraine kills 9,290 civilians, another 16,380 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine kills 9,290 civilians, another 16,380 wounded – UN

09:29 18.07.2023
Zelenskyy holds conference call on defense, security

Zelenskyy holds conference call on defense, security

17:14 15.07.2023
Zelenskyy vows to keep pace of international work

Zelenskyy vows to keep pace of international work

12:36 15.07.2023
Europe strongly committed to weakening Russia's war machine through sanctions – von der Leyen

Europe strongly committed to weakening Russia's war machine through sanctions – von der Leyen

20:40 14.07.2023
Ukrainian potential should be invested in development

Ukrainian potential should be invested in development

20:27 14.07.2023
Those who defend state should be involved in military education – Zelenskyy

Those who defend state should be involved in military education – Zelenskyy

20:18 14.07.2023
Russians doing everything to stop our soldiers in Ukraine's east and south

Russians doing everything to stop our soldiers in Ukraine's east and south

AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: Every liberated kilometer means additional Ukrainian grain, every kilogram paid for with lives of our soldiers

Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

Ukraine receives cluster munitions after nine years of Russia waging war with banned weapons

Core group to discuss idea of International Tribunal for Crime of Aggression of Russia against Ukraine in The Hague in Sept – Smirnov

Shmyhal: We propose to continue work of grain initiative in trilateral format

LATEST

Kuleba: Every liberated kilometer means additional Ukrainian grain, every kilogram paid for with lives of our soldiers

Kuleba urges UN member states to join G7 Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

Pentagon chief promises to continue sending armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles, artillery to Ukraine

Three people killed due to shelling by occupiers in Donetsk region – Military Administration

Syrsky: American cluster munitions to be ready for use within few days

USAID to allocate $250 mln to Ukraine to support agriculture

BENELUX to provide Ukraine with M113 APC vehicles – joint statement by Defense Ministers

Yermak: New sanction restrictions needed to prevent Iran, Russia from accessing components for drones and missiles

BENELUX to provide Ukraine with M113 APC vehicles – joint statement by Defense Ministers

Core group to discuss idea of International Tribunal for Crime of Aggression of Russia against Ukraine in The Hague in Sept – Smirnov

AD
AD
AD
AD