This is colonization war – Zelenskyy in interview with African journalists

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Russia's war against Ukraine colonialist.

"This is Russia's colonization war against Ukraine. It's no different. The same rules, just different weapons, and the attitude towards people is the same," he said in an interview with African journalists published on Tuesday.

"There is one class of people, and they call it Russia. There is one nation, they call it the Russian Federation. Everything else is people who have to work for them, people who seem to live not on their own land, but on their land," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that "we are a different color for them. We are different. They do not perceive us, neither as equals, nor for anyone ... That's their attitude."