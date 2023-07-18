Facts

19:04 18.07.2023

BENELUX to provide Ukraine with M113 APC vehicles – joint statement by Defense Ministers

1 min read
BENELUX to provide Ukraine with M113 APC vehicles – joint statement by Defense Ministers

Belgium, Luxemburg, and the Netherlands (BENELUX) have announced a joint initiative to provide Ukraine with M113 armored personnel carrier (APC) vehicles in the near future.

"We reaffirm our continued determination to support Ukraine in response to the ongoing unacceptable Russian aggression. Since the beginning we joined our efforts to bring essential international support to Ukraine, now and on the longer term. Belgium, Luxemburg, and the Netherlands (BENELUX) have now agreed upon a common funded initiative in order to provide refurbished M113 from industrial stocks," the Defense Ministers of Belgium, Luxemburg, and the Netherlands said in a joint statement.

Within the coming months, Ukraine will receive a number M113 Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) Vehicles equipped with a remote-control weapon system and fitted with the mounting for a 7.62 mm or 12.7 mm machine gun. A "spare parts package" will be delivered as well.

The M113 is a tracked vehicle used by many foreign nations and a strong armored personnel carrier used to transport soldiers from one point to another in combat situations.

Tags: #benelux

MORE ABOUT

19:02 18.07.2023
BENELUX to provide Ukraine with M113 APC vehicles – joint statement by Defense Ministers

BENELUX to provide Ukraine with M113 APC vehicles – joint statement by Defense Ministers

12:12 07.05.2021
Foreign Ministers of Benelux countries express support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty

Foreign Ministers of Benelux countries express support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty

15:30 18.09.2018
Delegation of Benelux political directors visits JFO area in Donetsk region

Delegation of Benelux political directors visits JFO area in Donetsk region

13:10 24.11.2015
Benelux foreign ministers support prolonging Russian sanctions until Minsk agreements are implemented

Benelux foreign ministers support prolonging Russian sanctions until Minsk agreements are implemented

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian air defense destroys 13 Kalibr missiles, one Kh-59, 23 UAVs – AFU

Russia attacks Ukraine with six Kalibr missiles, 35 Shahed-136s; air defense destroy all missiles, 31 drones – General Staff

Kuleba: Every liberated kilometer means additional Ukrainian grain, every kilogram paid for with lives of our soldiers

Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

Ukraine receives cluster munitions after nine years of Russia waging war with banned weapons

LATEST

Reznikov: Ramstein-14 demonstrates unwavering support for Ukraine

Ukrainian air defense destroys 13 Kalibr missiles, one Kh-59, 23 UAVs – AFU

Russia attacks Ukraine with six Kalibr missiles, 35 Shahed-136s; air defense destroy all missiles, 31 drones – General Staff

Kuleba: Every liberated kilometer means additional Ukrainian grain, every kilogram paid for with lives of our soldiers

Kuleba at UNSC debate calls for jointly demanding that Russia immediately provide list of children taken out of Ukraine

Kuleba urges UN member states to join G7 Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

Pentagon chief promises to continue sending armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles, artillery to Ukraine

Ukraine receives cluster munitions after nine years of Russia waging war with banned weapons

This is colonization war – Zelenskyy in interview with African journalists

Three people killed due to shelling by occupiers in Donetsk region – Military Administration

AD
AD
AD
AD