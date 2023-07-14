Russians doing everything to stop our soldiers in Ukraine's east and south

Russian forces in the south and east of Ukraine are doing everything to stop our soldiers, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Friday.

"We must understand as clearly as possible that Russian forces in our southern and eastern lands are investing everything they can in order to stop our soldiers. And every 1,000 meters of work ahead, every success of every combat brigade of ours deserves gratitude," Zelenskyy said.

"Everyone who goes to storm, everyone who reflects enemy assaults, well done. I am grateful to each of our soldiers," he said.