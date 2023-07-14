Facts

20:18 14.07.2023

Russians doing everything to stop our soldiers in Ukraine's east and south

Russian forces in the south and east of Ukraine are doing everything to stop our soldiers, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Friday.

"We must understand as clearly as possible that Russian forces in our southern and eastern lands are investing everything they can in order to stop our soldiers. And every 1,000 meters of work ahead, every success of every combat brigade of ours deserves gratitude," Zelenskyy said.

"Everyone who goes to storm, everyone who reflects enemy assaults, well done. I am grateful to each of our soldiers," he said.

20:40 14.07.2023
Ukrainian potential should be invested in development

20:27 14.07.2023
Those who defend state should be involved in military education – Zelenskyy

09:25 14.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine preparing bilateral agreements on security guarantees with partners

20:24 12.07.2023
Ukraine interested in close relations with Israel, but no result – Zelenskyy

20:17 12.07.2023
Ukrainian military could ensure security on territory of other states

19:37 12.07.2023
Bilateral agreements on security guarantees to be ratified by parliaments of signatories – Zelenskyy

19:35 12.07.2023
No one to bargain for Ukraine's NATO membership with anyone – Zelenskyy

19:25 12.07.2023
UN should work on extension of Black Sea Grain Initiative – Zelenskyy

19:02 12.07.2023
We cannot stand still and expect someone to support us for decades – Zelenskyy

17:56 12.07.2023
Zelenskyy, EU head discuss possibility of starting negotiations on Ukraine's membership in EU in late 2023

