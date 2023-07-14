Facts

13:45 14.07.2023

Ukraine returns bodies of 62 more fallen defenders – Reintegration Ministry

1 min read
Ukraine returns bodies of 62 more fallen defenders – Reintegration Ministry

Ukraine has returned the bodies of 62 more fallen defenders, according to the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories.

"Today, the bodies of the killed Ukrainian servicemen were repatriated from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It was possible to return the bodies of 62 more defenders. Four of them died in enemy captivity as a result of injury, illness and inadequate medical care," the Ministry of Reintegration reported on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As reported, the repatriation of the bodies took place with the assistance of the Ministry of Reintegration, the Commissioner for Missing Persons in cooperation with the Joint Center at the SBU, the Central Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other law enforcement agencies, departments and international organizations.

It is noted that "the transfer of the bodies of the killed military is carried out in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Conventions. After identification, the bodies of our defenders will be handed over to their relatives for a decent burial."

