Facts

20:17 11.07.2023

Repressions against local residents intensified in occupied Henichesk – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Repressions against local residents intensified in occupied Henichesk – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupiers have significantly intensified the repression against Ukrainian citizens in the town of Henichesk, Kherson region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

"According to the available information, it has become much easier to get to the basement, since local collaborators, willing to curry favor with the Russian occupation authorities, constantly slander citizens, conduct groundless inspections,” it says.

The occupiers also threaten the local population that in the absence of a Russian passport, citizens will be forcibly deported to Siberia and all property will be confiscated," the message says.

Tags: #repression #occupation #henichesk

MORE ABOUT

18:23 23.06.2023
Explosions in Henichesk: AFU confirm strike against Russian National Guard base

Explosions in Henichesk: AFU confirm strike against Russian National Guard base

14:52 05.06.2023
Russia plans to increase dissemination of false info about situation at front – AFU Communications Dept

Russia plans to increase dissemination of false info about situation at front – AFU Communications Dept

19:30 04.05.2023
Lubinets: Cases of Ukrainian citizens mobilization to Russian army in occupied territory are not isolated

Lubinets: Cases of Ukrainian citizens mobilization to Russian army in occupied territory are not isolated

21:19 12.04.2023
Russian troops in occupied territories use educational institutions for military purposes – General Staff

Russian troops in occupied territories use educational institutions for military purposes – General Staff

20:17 24.03.2023
Russian invaders continue to put pressure on residents of occupied territories – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders continue to put pressure on residents of occupied territories – AFU General Staff

19:41 22.03.2023
Invaders threaten with dismissals, termination of pension payments to those who refuse to receive Russian passports – AFU General Staff

Invaders threaten with dismissals, termination of pension payments to those who refuse to receive Russian passports – AFU General Staff

18:53 10.03.2023
Striuk: Several employees of Severodonetsk city administration work for enemy

Striuk: Several employees of Severodonetsk city administration work for enemy

19:57 08.02.2023
Occupiers continue filtration, looting of local population in Kherson region – AFU General Staff

Occupiers continue filtration, looting of local population in Kherson region – AFU General Staff

13:15 14.01.2023
Putin orders occupation authorities to deport Ukrainian children to Russia on medical grounds – ISW

Putin orders occupation authorities to deport Ukrainian children to Russia on medical grounds – ISW

16:56 12.10.2022
Russian occupiers still hold more than 200 residents of Zaporizhia region in captivity – local governor

Russian occupiers still hold more than 200 residents of Zaporizhia region in captivity – local governor

AD

HOT NEWS

NATO Summit to be held in Washington in 2024, in 2025 in the Netherlands

NATO Summit Communique: Allies agree substantial package of expanded political, practical support for Ukraine, decide to establish NATO-Ukraine Council

NATO Summit Communique: Russia bears full responsibility for war of aggression against Ukraine which gravely undermined global security

NATO removes MAP from requirements for Ukraine's future membership – Stoltenberg

Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius where NATO Summit being held

LATEST

NATO Summit to be held in Washington in 2024, in 2025 in the Netherlands

Ukrainian aviation fire at places of concentration of occupiers 14 times

NATO Summit Communique: Allies agree substantial package of expanded political, practical support for Ukraine, decide to establish NATO-Ukraine Council

NATO Summit: Russia must immediately stop war against Ukraine, withdraw all of its forces from territory of Ukraine

NATO promises to invite Ukraine when allies agree, conditions allow – Stoltenberg

NATO Summit Communique: Russia bears full responsibility for war of aggression against Ukraine which gravely undermined global security

Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on cooperation on defense procurement

Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on cooperation on defense procurement

NATO removes MAP from requirements for Ukraine's future membership – Stoltenberg

Use of medical cannabis for medicinal purposes is intl practice – Veterans Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD