Repressions against local residents intensified in occupied Henichesk – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupiers have significantly intensified the repression against Ukrainian citizens in the town of Henichesk, Kherson region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

"According to the available information, it has become much easier to get to the basement, since local collaborators, willing to curry favor with the Russian occupation authorities, constantly slander citizens, conduct groundless inspections,” it says.

The occupiers also threaten the local population that in the absence of a Russian passport, citizens will be forcibly deported to Siberia and all property will be confiscated," the message says.