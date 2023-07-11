Facts

09:28 11.07.2023

Zelenskyy: We understand fact that Ukraine to be in NATO

2 min read
Zelenskyy: We understand fact that Ukraine to be in NATO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said before the NATO summit, in which it plans to take part, that Ukraine will be in the Alliance.

"We are still working on the wording, that is, on the specific words of such confirmation, but we already understand the fact that Ukraine will be in the Alliance, and we are working to make the algorithm for gaining membership as clear and fast as possible," he said in a video address on Monday.

According to him, "even if different positions are voiced, it is still clear that Ukraine deserves to be in the Alliance."

"Not now – there is a war, but we need a clear signal. And we need this signal right now," the president said. According to him, "the majority of the Alliance clearly stands for us."

"It is the Ukrainian eastern border, the border of our state and the positions of our soldiers - this is the border that the Russian dictatorship will never cross again, which in various forms, but always, has always tried to conquer the peoples of Europe. The reality of security here, on the eastern flank, depends on Ukraine NATO," Zelenskyy said.

"When we applied to join NATO, we said frankly: de facto, Ukraine is already in the Alliance. Our weapons are the weapons of the Alliance. Our values are what the Alliance believes in. Our defense is exactly that element of the Europe formula which makes it united, free and in peace. Vilnius must confirm all this," Zelenskyy also said.

Tags: #nato #zelenskyy

