Martin Harris to become new British Ambassador to Ukraine

The British Ambassador to Ukraine will be Martin Harris, who will replace Melinda Simmons in this post, the rotation will take place in September 2023, the British government reported.

"I am glad to return to Ukraine to lead the extremely important work of our embassy to support the Ukrainian government and people defending their country and our common values," Harris said.

He stressed that "the UK's relations with Ukraine have never been so strong," and assured of continued support for Ukraine for as long as necessary.

Harris already worked in Kyiv in 2003-2008 and served as Deputy Ambassador and Consul General.

Simmons has been the head of the UK's diplomatic mission in Ukraine since 2019. She will continue to work in the diplomatic service in another position.