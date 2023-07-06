Facts

15:44 06.07.2023

Martin Harris to become new British Ambassador to Ukraine

1 min read
Martin Harris to become new British Ambassador to Ukraine

The British Ambassador to Ukraine will be Martin Harris, who will replace Melinda Simmons in this post, the rotation will take place in September 2023, the British government reported.

"I am glad to return to Ukraine to lead the extremely important work of our embassy to support the Ukrainian government and people defending their country and our common values," Harris said.

He stressed that "the UK's relations with Ukraine have never been so strong," and assured of continued support for Ukraine for as long as necessary.

Harris already worked in Kyiv in 2003-2008 and served as Deputy Ambassador and Consul General.

Simmons has been the head of the UK's diplomatic mission in Ukraine since 2019. She will continue to work in the diplomatic service in another position.

Tags: #ambassador #uk

MORE ABOUT

19:33 05.07.2023
UK to start training Ukrainian pilots in August

UK to start training Ukrainian pilots in August

19:21 04.07.2023
Georgian Foreign Ministry calls Kyiv's decision to send Georgian ambassador to Tbilisi for consultations interference in internal affairs

Georgian Foreign Ministry calls Kyiv's decision to send Georgian ambassador to Tbilisi for consultations interference in internal affairs

13:11 04.07.2023
Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine invited to return to Tbilisi for consultations on resolving situation with Saakashvili – MFA

Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine invited to return to Tbilisi for consultations on resolving situation with Saakashvili – MFA

20:17 27.06.2023
Some 49 Ukrainian military medics trained in tactical medicine in UK

Some 49 Ukrainian military medics trained in tactical medicine in UK

13:23 20.06.2023
Zelenskyy appoints Andriy Melnyk as Ukraine's ambassador to Brazil – decree

Zelenskyy appoints Andriy Melnyk as Ukraine's ambassador to Brazil – decree

16:35 19.06.2023
UK adopts law on effect of sanctions against Russia until it pays compensation to Kyiv – MFA

UK adopts law on effect of sanctions against Russia until it pays compensation to Kyiv – MFA

12:52 27.05.2023
Europe radically changes its philosophy regarding military support for Ukraine - French Ambassador

Europe radically changes its philosophy regarding military support for Ukraine - French Ambassador

12:56 24.05.2023
Reznikov, Wallace discuss continuation of training of Ukrainian military in UK

Reznikov, Wallace discuss continuation of training of Ukrainian military in UK

20:39 19.05.2023
Modalities for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 to be worked out in coming weeks

Modalities for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 to be worked out in coming weeks

18:21 16.05.2023
Strike UAVs from UK to be in service not with Air Force, but with other Defense Forces – Ihnat

Strike UAVs from UK to be in service not with Air Force, but with other Defense Forces – Ihnat

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Bulgaria to intensify defense cooperation – Zelenskyy in Sofia

Another 45 soldiers of AFU, National Guard, Border Guard Service, two civilians returned home from captivity

Detah toll of rocket attack on Lviv increases to five – region’s head

After war, Ukraine to refuse conscription, form professional army, create two components of reserve – PM

Lukashenko says ready to use Wagner Group in Belarus

LATEST

We want to make it faster – Zelenskyy about counteroffensive

Budanov: I think, now, danger of artificial technogenic catastrophe at ZNPP is quietly going down

Ukraine, Bulgaria to intensify defense cooperation – Zelenskyy in Sofia

Another 45 soldiers of AFU, National Guard, Border Guard Service, two civilians returned home from captivity

Detah toll of rocket attack on Lviv increases to five – region’s head

After war, Ukraine to refuse conscription, form professional army, create two components of reserve – PM

President of Kyivmiskbud Ihor Kushnir suspended from duty – Klitschko

Interior Minister: At least 10 shelters in Lviv closed during night attack

Lukashenko says ready to use Wagner Group in Belarus

Deliveries of artillery, ATACMS to Ukraine remain priority – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD