Russians attack Lviv at night with Kalibr missiles, 7 out of 10 cruise missiles shot down – AFU Air Force

On the night of July 6, Russian terrorists attacked Lviv region with Kalibr, Ukrainian air defense systems shot down seven out of ten missiles fired, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday morning.

"At about 01.00, the enemy launched a strike from the Black Sea. From surface carriers and submarines, Kalibr cruise missiles were launched. Several groups of missiles were recorded, which first headed north, using the terrain and the channel of the Dnieper, and then sharply changed course to the West," the AFU said in the report published on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that as a result of combat work, anti-aircraft missile units and aircraft of the Air Force managed to destroy only seven out of ten Kalibr cruise missiles.

"Unfortunately, there is a hit of missiles on civilian facilities in the city of Lviv," the AFU said in the report.