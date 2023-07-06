Facts

09:46 06.07.2023

Russians attack Lviv at night with Kalibr missiles, 7 out of 10 cruise missiles shot down – AFU Air Force

1 min read
Russians attack Lviv at night with Kalibr missiles, 7 out of 10 cruise missiles shot down – AFU Air Force

On the night of July 6, Russian terrorists attacked Lviv region with Kalibr, Ukrainian air defense systems shot down seven out of ten missiles fired, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday morning.

"At about 01.00, the enemy launched a strike from the Black Sea. From surface carriers and submarines, Kalibr cruise missiles were launched. Several groups of missiles were recorded, which first headed north, using the terrain and the channel of the Dnieper, and then sharply changed course to the West," the AFU said in the report published on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that as a result of combat work, anti-aircraft missile units and aircraft of the Air Force managed to destroy only seven out of ten Kalibr cruise missiles.

"Unfortunately, there is a hit of missiles on civilian facilities in the city of Lviv," the AFU said in the report.

Tags: #lviv #kalibr

MORE ABOUT

10:43 06.07.2023
US Ambassador about Russian attack on Lviv: We continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself

US Ambassador about Russian attack on Lviv: We continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself

09:40 06.07.2023
Number of injured due to missile attack on Lviv rises to 34 people – local authorities

Number of injured due to missile attack on Lviv rises to 34 people – local authorities

10:30 19.06.2023
Air defense eliminates 4 Kalibrs, 4 Shahed drones in southern, eastern directions – Air Force

Air defense eliminates 4 Kalibrs, 4 Shahed drones in southern, eastern directions – Air Force

12:10 31.05.2023
Three Russian carriers with total salvo of 16 Kalibr missiles in Black Sea

Three Russian carriers with total salvo of 16 Kalibr missiles in Black Sea

20:37 10.05.2023
3D printing of educational building of elementary school starts in Lviv

3D printing of educational building of elementary school starts in Lviv

12:48 10.05.2023
Three Russian Kalibr missile carriers in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

Three Russian Kalibr missile carriers in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

11:59 21.04.2023
How Ukrainian car rental companies are adapting to meet the changing needs of customers in lviv

How Ukrainian car rental companies are adapting to meet the changing needs of customers in lviv

13:51 17.04.2023
Occupiers increase number of missile carriers in Black Sea to three, total salvo – 16 missiles

Occupiers increase number of missile carriers in Black Sea to three, total salvo – 16 missiles

16:23 13.04.2023
Unbroken rehabilitation center opens on basis of reconstructed polyclinic building in Lviv

Unbroken rehabilitation center opens on basis of reconstructed polyclinic building in Lviv

13:53 29.03.2023
Occupation forces hold one Kalibr carrier on duty in Black Sea for third straight day – Ukrainian Navy

Occupation forces hold one Kalibr carrier on duty in Black Sea for third straight day – Ukrainian Navy

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of injured due to missile attack on Lviv rises to 34 people – local authorities

Constitutional Court concludes seizure of smuggled goods unconstitutional

Person, who set off explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court, die by blowing himself – Interior minister

Victory of ‘common security’ at NATO summit depends on partners – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy notes constant progress in Ukraine in production of weapons

LATEST

Investigation to find out how explosives ended up in Shevchenkivsky court; National Guard officers not injured – Klymenko

Ukraine-NATO Council shouldn’t become platform for discussions – Zhovkva

Constitutional Court concludes seizure of smuggled goods unconstitutional

Person, who set off explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court, die by blowing himself – Interior minister

Victory of ‘common security’ at NATO summit depends on partners – Zelenskyy

Two KORD fighters wounded in grenade explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court in Kyiv – source

Zelenskyy notes constant progress in Ukraine in production of weapons

Zelenskyy: Bomb shelters condition is responsibility of local leaders

UK to start training Ukrainian pilots in August

Ukraine won’t agree to join NATO without applying 5th Article of Allience Charter – Zhovkva

AD
AD
AD
AD