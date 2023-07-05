Facts

19:33 05.07.2023

UK to start training Ukrainian pilots in August

UK to start training Ukrainian pilots in August

The United Kingdom will begin a training program for Ukrainian pilots on modern Western fighter jets in August, said Minister of State (Minister for Armed Forces and Veterans) of the United Kingdom James Heappey.

“The UK will begin basic training for up to twenty Ukrainian pilots in August,” Heappey said.

In May, the British government reported that the UK would begin training groups of Ukrainian pilots in the summer.

In February, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the UK would develop a new training program for Ukrainian pilots to support their efforts to create new Ukrainian air forces using NATO-standard F-16 aircraft.

The UK has become the first country to announce its intentions to conduct training for Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter jets.

