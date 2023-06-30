After visit of Cardinal Zuppi to Russia, Vatican to consider further initiatives on Ukraine

Pope Francis will review the results of the talks held this week in Russia by his envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi and will consider what further initiatives on Ukraine can be, the Vatican said on Friday.

"The Holy Father will be informed regarding the results of the visit in view of further steps to be taken, both at the humanitarian level and in the quest for paths to peace," the Vatican said in a press release.